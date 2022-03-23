OSWEGO — Preparations are underway for the seventh annual Out Run Autism five-kilometer run/walk, set for Saturday, April 2, in Oswego.
Julie Chetney, the race director and a member of the Oswego County Autism Task Force (OCATF), said more than 100 people have already registered for the race. Sign-ups are still open for more participants.
“I expect we’ll have approximately 150-200 by race day,” Chetney said.
The event will begin and end in front of The Press Box restaurant at 29 E. First St., Oswego. The restaurant will be open for coffee and pastries before the race.
Chetney said she hopes the event raises $5,000. Over the past six years since the race began, the event has raised more than $25,000, some of which has gone to fund scholarships throughout Oswego County for graduating seniors who have Autism Spectrum Disorders.
According to the Mayo Clinic, there are more than 200,000 cases of ASD reported in the United States each year. Those who have the incurable disease commonly experience difficulty with communication, social interactions, obsessive interests and repetitive behaviors.
Chetney said the money raised in Oswego County goes to enhance the lives those touched by ASD and to create awareness in the community.
“We started the task force at my kitchen table 18 years ago,” she said. “ A couple of other moms and I needed support for others and also wanted to have more opportunities in our area.”
Chetney said OCATF also often brings in national speakers to talk about ASD to families, caregivers and professionals on different topics related to autism.
“It’s been well received,” she said. “Our funds often help pay for such events.”
Out Run Autism sponsors include six-year supporter Vona’s Restaurant, the city of Oswego, and the Beacon Hotel, which has been a sponsor for seven years. Other sponsors include The Press Box restaurant, Ontario Orchards, C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center, and Auyer Timing, the official timekeeper of the race.
Chetney said she is also grateful to the Fulton Amateur Radio Club for its special contribution.
“It’s so comforting having them there,” Chetney said. “They have supported us for years, putting a member on the course to communicate to all parties about the safety of our participants.”
She also thanked Mayor Billy Barlow, along with the Oswego Police Department for its support and presence leading the participants each year.
“We have exciting new plans,” she said. “While I don’t want to disclose all the details just yet, I’m hoping to grow this event to a mainstay in Oswego, an event our community and communities outside our own are excited to participate in.”
Chetney said she believes most people are trying to do something in the name of someone they know is living with autism, and it’s very near and dear to so many people.
“I’ve seen that more and more,” she said, “but just the genuine gratitude I feel from people who participate is like no other that I’ve ever felt.”
Chetney’s in a good position to understand as she has a son, Jake, who was diagnosed with autism when he was only 2-and-a-half-years old. In 2016, at the age of 14, he ran the 5K and won his age group, placing seventh overall with a time of 21:18.64. Jake is in college now at the Rochester Institute of Technology, but Chetney said he still finds time to run the race if he’s home.
Chetney said she’s so happy to be able to bring the race back the way it’s most effective. The last couple of years with COVID put more pressure on her than she was used to. One of those years, the event was run virtually.
“When you direct a race, you are concerned with all the details,” she said. “COVID just added an additional layer of safety to consider, so it’s good to be where we are now in the community.”
Chetney said that of all the races she’s directed over the years, this one is very special to her.
“People are so happy they actually come up to me and thank me for doing this 5K,” Chetney said. “It’s rather moving because I can see where it’s coming from. It’s the cause.”
