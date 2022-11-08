PHOENIX — For the last three years, Our Family to Yours Café in Phoenix has celebrated military veterans with its “Wall of Honor,” commemorating past and present troops with framed photos and brass plates engraved with names and service dates.
About a year after opening the family-run breakfast and brunch restaurant in 2018, co-owners Bill and Fran Thomas decided to create the Wall of Honor to celebrate their veteran customers.
“We have a lot of veterans that come in our place,” Fran Thomas said, “and that was one way to honor them for their patriotism.”
What started as roughly five veteran photos located along the south wall of the diner quickly grew to around 50 photos and metal plaques honoring military troops from all branches of service.
“I thought there were only five (veteran customers) that used to come in our diner as regulars,” Fran Thomas said. “But when we started the wall, people came in and said they were veterans, too, and asked if they could put their picture up. I said, ‘You absolutely can.’ … And it just grows now. The wall grows. The veterans that come in grow.”
The commemorative photos and plaques date back to as early as World War II, with the newest photos and plaques depicting troops who are presently serving. The restaurant doesn’t acknowledge just its regular customers. Family members of patrons and others that patrons want to honor are also included.
“Our guests are welcome to bring in pictures,” Fran Thomas said. “We’ll make copies and frame them. For those without photos, we’ll put up a plate with their name, branch and service dates.”
According to Fran Thomas, the restaurant’s regulars have helped the business grow and stay afloat over the years, especially during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when the owners had to close the diner’s doors for three months. Regulars kept in touch with the Thomas family throughout the entire process, according to Fran, and once the restaurant reopened, customers came flocking back.
“I can’t ask for better customers,” Fran Thomas said. “They have been wonderful.”
Fran Thomas also attributed the restaurant’s success to her family. After Bill Thomas’ passing in October 2022, the rest of the family “stepped up” to keep the business running.
“It used to be family run with me and my husband,” Fran Thomas said, “but my husband recently passed away. So now it’s me and my daughters and daughter-in-law, but my grandchildren and sons-in-law help out, too. … They all kind of stepped up when (Bill) passed away.”
Fran Thomas said Our Family to Yours Café may not have its usual Thanksgiving dinner event due to Bill Thomas’ passing, but the restaurant will have its regular complimentary coffee this Friday on Veterans Day.
“We give our veterans free coffee on Veterans Day,” Fran Thomas said. “So, they’ll all get free coffee that day, and most of them know it.”
