Wall of Honor Phoenix

Pictured is part of the Wall of Honor at Our Family to Yours Café in Phoenix, which celebrates military veterans year round.

 Photo provided

PHOENIX — For the last three years, Our Family to Yours Café in Phoenix has celebrated military veterans with its “Wall of Honor,” commemorating past and present troops with framed photos and brass plates engraved with names and service dates.

About a year after opening the family-run breakfast and brunch restaurant in 2018, co-owners Bill and Fran Thomas decided to create the Wall of Honor to celebrate their veteran customers. 

