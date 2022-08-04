OSWEGO — Emails between the Oswego County District Attorney and the family of a man missing since 1979 show a long-winded battle to uncover the identity of a John Doe.
Forty-three years after George Heys left his Toronto home for an appointment in 1978, never to be seen again, his niece Kimberly Heys and older sister Dolores Jones have been met with unduly frustration and obstacles from Oswego County authorities. But, they have not given up hope that their brother and uncle may be lying somewhere in a cemetery near Oswego.
“Our family deserves closure,” Heys said in emails obtained by The Palladium-Times. “We will stop at nothing to achieve this. This case has been a disaster from the start. It is time that this is resolved and in short order. The total lack of accountability with respect to missing persons cases is beyond my comprehension.”
Where exactly is still in question. Earlier, it was believed the body was located in Riverside Cemetery in a plot with other unidentified bodies, about three feet deep, according to Jones. Kimberly Heys and Jones also said Toronto Police Service Detective Constable Sheena Cannon may have gotten a lead that the John Doe is buried there.
The Palladium-Times reached out to Riverside Cemetery last month, but they declined to comment.
Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes told Kimberly Heys he spoke with the overseer of the cemetery in regards to any records and plot information, according to the emails. However, Oakes later told her a representative from the cemetery said detailed records were not kept in 1979 as to where particular remains were buried.
Oakes said he talked with a funeral home that received the remains in 1979 and they were able to tell him where they were interred, but Oakes said he misplaced the notes and couldn’t remember the name.
If the John Doe is in fact buried at Riverside Cemetery, he is among several other unidentified bodies. Oakes told Heys these bodies were often poor persons or who had no relatives or, in this case, John Does, the emails said. Oakes said the body could not be exhumed because the county would risk disturbing other unidentified individuals.
In 1979, a body that washed up in the Oswego River beared a tattoo, almost identical to the one described by George Heys’ family as a devil breathing fire, holding a pitchfork in his hand. Also noted was some type of Asian language underneath it.
Photos of this tattoo were taken when the John Doe was found, but were lost along with police reports at the old records building near City Hall in Oswego in 1985, The Palladium-Times confirmed after a FOIA request revealed no such records existed. Oswego’s city clerk Mark Tesoriero said they were lost in a flood that occurred at the building.
Additionally, Oakes told Kimberly Heys there were no coroner records from 1979. The Palladium-Times also tried to obtain an autopsy report, but was denied access due to reports not being subject to FOIA requests.
A mandible was all the county physically had to test for DNA juxtaposed to possible surviving next-of-kin. Oakes said it was sent to New York State Police Crime Labs for testing, but the results were inconclusive. Oakes further told Heys it seemed unlikely to determine if any exhumed remains could be tested for George Heys’ DNA.
The emails said Oakes told Jones despite the lack of forensic evidence, he believed there is credible basis the John Doe is George Heys based upon certain familiar characteristics, such as the tattoo. Oakes said he would consent to releasing the mandible to the family.
Heys told Oakes the next course of action could be the involvement of Ombudsman, or a government appointed public advocate and seeking legal counsel.
“Our next courses of action will be involving the Ombudsman here in Ontario, media on both sides of the border, seeking legal counsel and involving anyone else necessary to expedite the exhumation of the remains of the man found on the New York side of Lake Ontario,” Heys said.
