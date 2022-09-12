Richard Benjamin family

Members of the Benjamin family pose for a photo Saturday at the 45th anniversary celebration of the Oswego Youth Soccer Association, which was founded by the late Richard J. Benjamin.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — It was a typical Saturday morning at the Richard J. Benjamin Memorial Soccer Complex. Hundreds of kids were having fun playing soccer, enjoying the sunshine. Families were on hand to cheer on the children, and several parents also helped as coaches.

It was exactly what Benjamin envisioned when he started the Oswego Youth Soccer Association (OYSA) 45 years ago.

Recommended for you