A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles.
Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
Capt. Damian Waters said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 20 in front of a residence on the east side of Oswego. He declined to identify the residence. Roach, acting with several juveniles, was involved in an altercation during which she “punched, kicked and kneed” a boy, he said.
Roach was acquainted with the juveniles from a previous altercation, Waters said. He would not provide more details about what happened, citing a need to protect the identities of the youths involved in the case.
A charge of first-degree gang assault requires a person to cause serious physical injury to someone and be aided by two or more people present. It carries a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison.
When Roach was arrested, she was arraigned and remanded to the county jail. She had already been arrested repeatedly on drug charges.
Roach and Keith W. Goodway, 30, were arrested in August as part of a drug investigation in Oswego. Police at the time raided their home and accused the pair of having 51 bags of heroin/fentanyl. They were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Roach was arraigned and released.
Roach was arrested again in September following a separate investigation and charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She was arraigned and released again.
Then, in October, she was arrested a third time when police with the Oswego County Drug Task Force raided her home and charged her and Goodway with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They’re accused of having 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl. Roach was eventually freed and placed on pre-trial release.
Roach’s case and her frequent arrests drew the attention of Mayor Billy Barlow, who released a statement following her October arrest.
“Here, yet again, is another shining example of the state’s ‘bail reform’ laws allowing a pervasive spread of crime, including the sale of deadly heroin and fentanyl, throughout Upstate communities,” he said.
