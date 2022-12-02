Tracy A. Roach

A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles.

Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.

