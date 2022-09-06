Two refugees from Kabul, Afghanistan were officially welcomed to America on Friday by the Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle. The nonprofit group helps the refugees take on a new life in the United States. Pictured from left are Fred Ringwald and Anne Pagano of the Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Nazanin Anwary, Mahjabin Anwary, and Pastor Andrew Hinman of Faith United Church and Bristol Hill UCC.
OSWEGO — Leaving behind their home and family, two Afghan women have sought refuge in Oswego and are now beginning the process of becoming part of the community.
The Anwary sisters, Mahjabin, 26, and Nazanin, 21, of Kabul, Afghanistan, have arrived to begin their new lives in America, all thanks to the efforts put together by the Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle.
The local group raised several thousand dollars in their campaign to help support a refugee family. Over several months, OWNA collected donations and held fundraising events, such as Faith United Church Pastor Andy Hinman’s bike ride, which raised more than $4,000. This was coupled with a grant from the city of $2,500.
OWNA announced in late June it had achieved its goal of raising at least 60 percent of the funds, which was all that was needed to help get the application process moving forward. The group announced in August their application had been approved.
Now, Mahjabin and Nazanin traveled from Kabul, having left behind their native country and family, to resettle in Oswego, where hopefully this new place can be one they’ll call home very soon.
“Separating from family is always a difficult thing,” Nazanin said. “Everyone left over there can only wait to leave Afghanistan.”
But, the endeavors do not end with a journey overseas. Nazanin would like to go back to school so she can finally finish her degree in business administration. Mahjabin, who already has her bachelor’s in law, will seek employment in central New York.
“I was studying business administration at one of the central Asian universities,” Nazanin said. “I came to Kabul because it was my summer break. When I came over, the Taliban took over and I couldn’t go back to school.”
Nazanin, who worked in finance, human resources, administration and volunteering in Afghanistan, will have endless choices when it comes to where she would go to finish her degree. Mahjabin worked for the Ministry of Justice as a human rights defender.
The pair have many experiences in front of them, but they are so far adjusting just fine, they said. The support system they’ve found in a foreign land has made the journey much easier.
“At first you think it will be very very difficult, but since we came here we are glad that (the OWNA Sponsor Circle) is helping us a lot,” Nazanin said. “ We have less stress because we know they know better than us and they will help us.”
And the resilience and perseverance by these two young women is stoic.
“Maybe we go for our new apartment or start a new job. It has some challenges, but I know we can overcome,” Nazanin said. “But having some people to help you at the beginning, that’s very great.”
The feeling of helping others is also rewarding. Ringwald knows some day, he can step back, but for good reason. OWNA did what it was designed to do.
“We’ve had very good communication, and I’ve been very pleased when Mahjabid and Nazanin say, ‘Let’s talk about this. This is important,’ and it helps steer what we’re doing so we can accommodate their needs,” Ringwald said. “It’s not us following our agenda. It’s us learning what we need to do. That’s most important to help them become independent members of the community, so they won’t need us.”
The new members of the community received a very official welcoming to the city by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow on Friday. And a new start doesn’t come without a “thank you” to the Oswego community, which Ringwald said the group couldn’t have done without it.
Oswegonians can now embrace the new members of their community by taking some time to listen and learn.
“What we encourage the community to do is, when you have a chance to meet these lovely ladies, is to listen and learn,” Ringwald said. “Share stories and realize what kind of enrichment they bring to our community, and how our stories can help enrich their lives as well.”
