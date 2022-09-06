OWNA 2.0

Two refugees from Kabul, Afghanistan were officially welcomed to America on Friday by the Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle. The nonprofit group helps the refugees take on a new life in the United States. Pictured from left are Fred Ringwald and Anne Pagano of the Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Nazanin Anwary, Mahjabin Anwary, and Pastor Andrew Hinman of Faith United Church and Bristol Hill UCC.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — Leaving behind their home and family, two Afghan women have sought refuge in Oswego and are now beginning the process of becoming part of the community.

The Anwary sisters, Mahjabin, 26, and Nazanin, 21, of Kabul, Afghanistan, have arrived to begin their new lives in America, all thanks to the efforts put together by the Oswego Welcomes New Americans Sponsor Circle.

