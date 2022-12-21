Oswego Town Fire Department at SUNY

Firefighters from the Oswego Town Fire Department douse a Dumpster fire behind a residence hall at SUNY Oswego. The volunteer fire department has strained to respond to the soaring number of calls at the college, which often end up being false alarms. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager.

But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have been running themselves ragged responding to a seemingly endless stream of fire alarm calls at SUNY Oswego, which is in the department’s fire district.

Recommended for you