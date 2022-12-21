OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager.
But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have been running themselves ragged responding to a seemingly endless stream of fire alarm calls at SUNY Oswego, which is in the department’s fire district.
The number of calls the fire department handles has risen in recent years, but it skyrocketed this year. The department is on pace to answer nearly 900 calls by year’s end. From August to the end of October, the department answered 291 calls, 54 % of which came from SUNY Oswego.
Fire officials say the constant calls at the college, most of which end up being false alarms, are taxing the department’s roughly 35 volunteer firefighters and that repeated pleas to the college haven’t alleviated the problem.
“People just get sick of it,” said Barry Pritchard, who serves as president of the Oswego Town Fire Department Executive Board. “It’s definitely a strain on the department’s manpower.”
Pritchard has been involved with the town fire department since it was formed in 1984. That first year the fire department responded to fewer than 100 calls, he said, and later 300 calls in a year was a lot for the department.
Things changed about a decade ago. In the past, the Oswego City Fire Department’s paid firefighters had handled calls at SUNY Oswego even though all but the eastern portion of the campus is in the town of Oswego.
Then, in 2013, the towns of Oswego, Minetto and Scriba stopped using the city fire department for its ambulance service after negotiations over cost increases broke down as the city was trying to clamp down on expenses. The towns switched to private provider Menter Ambulance.
After the ambulance dispute, the city fire department stopped taking calls at SUNY Oswego that were outside the city limits, leaving the town fire department to answer the bulk of the calls, said Herrmann, who is the department’s 1st assistant chief.
In 2012, the town fire department answered 371 total calls. The next year, when it began responding to campus calls, that number jumped to 659. Each year afterward the department handled about 600 calls.
“It was a doable amount,” Herrmann said. “We could handle it.”
But then the calls soared and the department struggled to keep up. It has responded to 247 smoke detector activations alone at the college since August. Most of those alarms are the result of cooking, hairspray and related products, or smoking. There haven’t been any actual fires on the campus recently. Herrmann said the closest was a smoking projector.
The college has done some recent upgrades to its fire alarm systems, Herrmann said, and the sensitivity of the alarms is almost certainly causing some of the increased calls. He said the department also believes the increase is also being driven by more students smoking in their rooms.
Herrmann said other SUNY schools of comparable size have nowhere near the same volume of fire calls that Oswego does.
Sometimes the department’s firefighters are getting up three or four times a night for fire alarms, which makes it tough when they have work the next day, Herrmann said.
Fewer of the firefighters are showing up for calls and in some cases are simply turning their pagers off. That creates a dangerous situation if there really is an emergency call, Herrmann said.
“We have an excellent team of people in our fire department and always have,” he said. “They’re more than willing to help people. It’s just mentally and physically challenging our people.”
Herrmann has also begun noticing a disturbing trend. When he responded to fire alarms in the middle of the night, only a handful of students have evacuated their residence hall, leaving hundreds of people still inside if the alarm turns out to be real.
“The students have become complacent with the alarm systems,” he said. “They don’t get up.”
The town fire department has addressed the issues with the college and reached out to the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control for help. Herrmann said college officials told the department they’re working with their alarm provider to improve the situation. But so far the department hasn’t seen any improvement, he said.
The Office of Fire Prevention and Control did not respond to a request for comment.
SUNY Oswego released a statement saying it was aware of the fire department’s concerns and actively working on addressing them.
“The collaboration between our agencies is paramount in the efforts to support fire safety and response,” said Wayne Westervelt, chief communications officer. “We value and appreciate the volunteer firefighters and their role in supporting our campus community when needed."
Herrmann said the problem has grown to the point that the department has begun brainstorming options to alleviate the strain, including adding paid staff to help answer calls. But that would almost certainly mean raising the fire tax because the college doesn’t contribute any money to the department’s $325,000 budget, Herrmann said.
Other ideas being discussed include the college forming its own fire service, getting the city to take over responsibility for answering college calls, and redrawing the fire district map without the college campus in it, he said.
Oswego city Mayor Billy Barlow did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.
There’s no easy way for a relatively small volunteer fire department to provide fire protection long term to an institution as large as SUNY Oswego, said Charles Jennings, director of John Jay College’s Regenhard Center for Emergency Response and the former deputy commissioner for Public Safety in White Plains, N.Y.
"There's not a real clear path in my mind for the district to provide that service in a way that’s going to be effective from a cost standpoint and a material standpoint," he said.
He said that the college should find the money to support the essential service it is using.
Adding paid staff would be expensive and complicated for the town fire department, he said. A much simpler solution is for the city fire department to resume handling calls on campus and for the college to pay the city to offset the cost.
"The fact that you’ve got a career fire department on the doorstep of the college makes the path forward pretty clear if you want to assure a solid level of fire protection and minimize the impact on the volunteers in the surrounding districts,” Jennings said.
