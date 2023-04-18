OSWEGO — The county tourism department has been working for a long time to bring the state’s annual tourism conference to Oswego.
Oswego County Administrator Phil Church has worked on bringing a National Marine Sanctuary to this part of Lake Ontario for eight years.
Those efforts have come to fruition. Today through Friday, the annual conference of New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) will be held at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego.
Dave Turner, Oswego County’s director of Strategic Initiatives and manager of the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, pitched Oswego to host this event for the past three years to NYSTIA. Its president and CEO, Bob Provost, visited Oswego three times before he said yes.
Together, those two efforts, especially in light of that sanctuary’s designation, now almost a certainty, brought Provost to yes.
“The reason we’re here in Oswego is, Oswego is poised at a point of transformation with the creation of the National Marine Sanctuary. That’s going to be a transformational change,” Provost said Monday.
He spoke of “all the good things that (the Marine Sanctuary) will bring in terms of improving the standard of living, the quality of life, and pride of place for these communities along the coastline of Lake Ontario.
“And the probable epicenter of the Marine Sanctuary where you will see the development, visitor centers, probably aquariums, and things of that nature, is probably Oswego. It’s the natural choice.”
Provost puts tourism at the center of a region’s economic and cultural development in a circular synthesis. The developments and improvements in each result in developments and improvements in the other.
And tourism is the match that lights the fire, that, as Provost said, “revitalizes a community, or keeps it vibrant. In the end, the customer of tourism is not the traveler, it’s the resident.”
One, he said, improves the other.
Provost praised Oswego as being far ahead of most cities in the state in its development of its natural resources and infrastructure, particularly with regard to the lake and energy. That, in his opinion, has set Oswego up as a national and international destination. It’s already that, he said, with regards to fishing.
Turner added that last year, fishing licenses were sold in Oswego to fishermen and women from every state in the union, including Alaska and Hawaii, and from 30 countries and provinces around the world.
Regarding energy, Provost said, “The hydro facilities, the nuclear facilities, the solar facilities, and now producing clean hydrogen, Oswego is on the crest of the curve of sustainability. We want to shine a spotlight on the work that’s been done here to prepare for a future. Oswego is way ahead of most other parts of New York, if not the country, in that it’s built the infrastructure for the future.”
Over 200 tourism industry-related professionals are booked to attend this conference.
Each of its three days will be filled with panel discussions and with what looks to be by its menus, incredible food.
The opening panel today will be discussing the National Marine Sanctuary. Included will be the head of the Thunder Bay (Canada) Marine Sanctuary, created in 2001, to tell the story of transformation there.
That will be followed by a panel on workforce development and retention.
Thursday, the morning panel will be touting upstate New York, “the best of America’s great outdoors.”
Friday will start off with a historically oriented panel on the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, and end with a panel on sustainability.
Michele Donegan, general manager of the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center, said the center has prepared for months for this event.
“We were incredibly honored to get this opportunity and really glad that the Tourism Association looked to us, and that we were able to give them the space and the accommodations that they need to have successful events,” Donegan said.
“So, we’re really ecstatic about them joining us this week. Our team has been preparing for months, if not over a year now to welcome the tourism executives from New York State to join us. We want to give them a great experience, but not a canned experience. We want to use our sincere hospitality and our own personalities to welcome them to Oswego and all that we have to offer.”
