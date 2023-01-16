OSWEGO — The superintendent of the Oswego City School District has disputed several details provided by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office regarding an incident last week that ended with the arrest of four students.
In a message to students, parents and staff posted Friday on the district’s website, Superintendent Mathis Calvin provided an update on the school district’s investigation into the incident, but he also pointed out two details in a sheriff’s office news release that he said were incorrect.
The superintendent and the sheriff’s office agree that:
• An argument among several students occurred around noon on Jan. 9 in the Oswego High School cafeteria.
• A sheriff’s deputy, who works in the building as a school resource officer, responded to the argument at the request of the school staff.
• The deputy and school employees tried to de-escalate the situation, but a female student got involved in the argument and walked toward one of the students involved in the original argument.
• The deputy grabbed the student by her arm and detained her on a table and then the floor. At that point, three students are accused of approaching the deputy and repeatedly hitting him.
In a news release that was posted to its Facebook page and commented on nearly 700 times, the sheriff’s office said that the students tried to remove the deputy’s firearm and pepper spray from his duty belt.
“Our investigation, subsequent review of the footage, and interviews determined that report to be false,” Calvin said in the letter. “The officer said he ‘felt a student grab at his duty belt.’ It should also be noted that his firearm remained secured in his holster throughout the incident.”
Calvin also contended that the sheriff’s office release incorrectly stated that the situation was brought under control by responding deputies and Oswego police officers.
“The situation was brought under control by staff members in the cafeteria,” he said.
On Monday, Lt. Andy Bucher, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said the major portion of the incident, which occurred in the cafeteria, was indeed brought under control by the school resource officer and school employees. He said the confusion resulted because additional law enforcement did respond later on.
“I know the police were called many minutes after because there was still some unruliness in the school,” he said.
Regarding Calvin’s assertion that students did not try to take the deputy’s gun, Bucher said the deputy, who is a retired state trooper, “knows what he felt” during the struggle, which was his firearm being grabbed.
“We do not know what the intent was behind it, which is why we never made an arrest specific to that,” Bucher said. “In a scuffle, a gun can be grabbed inadvertently, too; you don’t know.”
All four students involved in the incident were charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. They were not identified because of their ages.
In the letter, Calvin also addressed what he said were several rumors that had been circulating on social media.
The first rumor asserts that the current school resource officer at Oswego High School has been working in the district since the beginning of the school year and had been involved in a prior matter that included the use of a Taser.
“This information is false,” Calvin said. “Our current SRO officer is new to our school and has only been working with our students for less than two weeks.”
A second rumor claims that during the cafeteria incident, the deputy used pepper spray on students and staff. Calvin said that claim was also false.
“Our investigation demonstrates that the pepper spray was accidentally deployed while several students were striking the officer near the area that the pepper spray was located on his belt.”
Calvin said the school district had completed its investigation, which included discussions with students and staff who had relevant information and a thorough review of all available video footage. The district’s findings remained consistent with its initial investigation.
Calvin said high school principal Ryan Lanigan met with the entire high school student body virtually to discuss the incident, share district behavioral expectations and announce that a group of teachers and staff will engage with students to discuss a variety of topics including social justice, diversity, equity and inclusivity.
