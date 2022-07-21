Terry Strong

Oswego Speedway is honoring the “Queen of the Pits,” Terry Strong, during its “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” race on Saturday.

 Graphic provided

OSWEGO — For the 35th edition of the “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” race this Saturday, the Oswego Speedway family is ready to paint the palace purple in memory of the “Queen of the Pits,” Terry Strong.

Terry and her husband of 46 years, Pat, are longtime car owners of the Plum Krazy Racing No. 99 supermodifieds for a host of drivers including Joey Payne, Jerry Curran, Pat Lavery, Michael Barnes, and Dave Cliff.

