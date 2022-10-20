OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are adding a little pink to their uniforms.
Sheriff Don Hilton has authorized deputies to wear pink badges throughout October in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Some deputies are wearing them to support breast cancer survivors, like family members or friends, and also to emphasize the importance of early detection and to support others battling the disease.
Lt. Brian Wills said the department has participated in this initiative for over five years and that most agencies around the county wear the pink badges to show support of the cause.
“Unfortunately, we have a lot of local residents who have had breast cancer, and this is just one small way we can show our support,” Wills said. “We want to honor their fight and get the word out that early detection through screening saves lives.”
Correctional officers were also part of the pink badge initiative fundraiser and all staff in the building were invited to participate by purchasing a pink ribbon or pen. The badges, pens and ribbons were part of the Oswego County Deputies Association fundraiser to help local people impacted by breast cancer.
Breast cancer is more common than people think, and men and women can both develop it.
The American Cancer Society estimates about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. It is estimated that 43,250 women will die from breast cancer this year. It mainly occurs in middle-aged women. It is less common in men with only 1 percent or one in 1,000 men being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.