OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is set to vote on a budget transfer that would fund the Minetto Elementary School inclusive playground, a project that a parents group has diligently fundraised for in the past few years.

The budget transfer would cover $141,000 and would pay for playground equipment, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said Tuesday. Calvin said at the latest Board of Education meeting that a vote could come at the next Board meeting later in January.

