OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is set to vote on a budget transfer that would fund the Minetto Elementary School inclusive playground, a project that a parents group has diligently fundraised for in the past few years.
The budget transfer would cover $141,000 and would pay for playground equipment, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said Tuesday. Calvin said at the latest Board of Education meeting that a vote could come at the next Board meeting later in January.
The new playground became a priority for the Minetto Elementary Home and School Association (HSA), which had to seek renewal years ago after the old playground no longer met New York State Department of Health playground safety standards. Initially, Calvin said the school district would pay about $45,450 for some of the playground expenses, which would match a donation from the Shineman Foundation. After considering that the Oswego City School District (OCSD) Capital Project, approved by voters in 2018, included renovations to a different playground in the district, Calvin said the district started considering funding the Minetto playground.
“It ensures continuity consistency across your district,” he said. “That way we don’t have disparities across the district. We also get state aid for the playground.”
Calvin noted Minetto has a higher need for items that accommodate the needs of students with disabilities.
“The equipment is pricier,” he said.
For Board member Pamela Dowd, the idea of helping pay for the playground seemed inequitable. She said the district did not help cover the costs of other playgrounds at schools like Fitzhugh Park School.
“We did not give money to them,” she said.
Board President Lisa Glidden agreed with Calvin, noting she helped write a grant to fund a playground at Fitzhugh Park Elementary.
“I don't want the Minetto playground to pay the price for other playgrounds being funded by other sources,” she said. “We should always include playgrounds in future capital budgets. These playgrounds have a lifespan, and they are an important part of learning.”
Nancy Squairs, OCSD’s executive director of budget and finance, said the initial funds from the project would be shored up through the district’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
The district was awarded $8.9 million through ARPA in 2021.
