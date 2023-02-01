Resignation is effective March 18; he started in the district in June 2020
OSWEGO — Superintendent Dr. Mathis A. Calvin III has resigned after more than two years of leading the Oswego City School District.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 1:22 am
Board of Education President Dr. Lisa Glidden said Wednesday night that Calvin notified the board at an emergency board meeting Tuesday evening that he would be leaving.
His resignation will be effective on March 18, and he will continue running the school district until then.
“He will be working right up until then and has told us he will make himself available if we have questions or need anything,” Glidden said. “He’s leaving on good terms.”
At the meeting Tuesday, the school board immediately voted to enter executive session, but did not accept Calvin’s resignation.
Glidden said the board would vote to officially accept his resignation at its meeting next Tuesday.
Calvin, 50, was hired as superintendent in June 2020. He was initially hired for three years, but the board extended his contract. Glidden said Calvin would have had another two years before his contract was up.
The Rochester native previously served as superintendent for schools in Wayne and Madison counties in addition to three years running the state’s School for the Blind in Batavia.
After a decade in special education, Calvin spent time as a teacher and director for a charter school in Rochester. He also served for five years as director of pupil personnel at a school in Livingston County while completing his Ph.D.
He and his wife have three adult children.
Glidden said Calvin was instrumental in helping the school district navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and developing its strategic plan. She said he was very good at seeing the big picture and what pieces need to be in place and bringing stakeholders together.
“We’re sorry to see him go,” she said.
When asked why Calvin was leaving, Glidden said he had been convinced to accept another position somewhere else.
“I think there is a shortage of good superintendents right now, and he wants to be someplace where he can do good work,” she said. “I think this was not the first time he had been offered a position.”
