OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is projected to receive a significant increase in state aid during this budget year, officials said this week.
Though most districts will receive a boost of about 10% in state aid, Oswego City School District (OCSD) would receive around $59.9 million if aid figures are left untouched in further New York state budget negotiations. That is about $15.3 million more than OCSD received in the 2022-2023 budget year, an increase of about 32.8%.
Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs said the increase in aid is due to a lawsuit settlement in 2021 between New Yorkers for Students' Educational Rights and New York State. The state settled the case by committing to fully fund the state’s foundation aid formula to New York’s districts over the next three years, ending the state's prior opposition.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a recent statement that she sees this new investment in education as a chance to make up ground in learning opportunities lost during the pandemic.
Hochul set aside $250 million in combined state aid funds given to districts across New York to establish tutoring programs for reading and math in grades 3-8. In a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, outgoing OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III presented details of the tutoring program to stakeholders.
“They are having you use your aid to fund the tutoring program,” Calvin said. “It is not really extra.”
The program would likely take place after school, Calvin said, twice a week for at least 30 minutes.
The effects of the pandemic on student learning were particularly acute in New York, Hochul said in a press release. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the percentage of fourth-grade students in New York performing at or above basic proficiency levels dropped 10 percentage points in math (from 76 percent to 66 percent) and 8 percentage points in reading (from 66 percent to 58 percent), a larger drop than the national average.
The governor and the State Legislature have a deadline to hammer out the budget by April 1. Local voters will vote on a new OCSD budget in May.
