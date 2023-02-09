OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is projected to receive a significant increase in state aid during this budget year, officials said this week.

Though most districts will receive a boost of about 10% in state aid, Oswego City School District (OCSD) would receive around $59.9 million if aid figures are left untouched in further New York state budget negotiations. That is about $15.3 million more than OCSD received in the 2022-2023 budget year, an increase of about 32.8%.

