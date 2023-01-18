OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is ending its COVID-19 testing program.
Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said at Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) Board of Education meeting Tuesday the federal government was discontinuing support for the program. Boxed tests will still be provided to district families who request them, he said.
“The federal government has said that now that things have changed around with COVID-19, they are pulling back their support on programming,” he said. “Our offices will continue to refer people to the Oswego County Department of Health or other local testing sites for students and staff.”
OCSD set up a COVID-19 hotline at 315-341-2050 for any questions regarding testing and reporting symptoms.
“We are still going to continue our reporting of cases online,” Calvin said.
The latest report from the district shows only one positive case found Wednesday — a staff member at Minetto Elementary School.
The district offered testing through the federal government’s “Operation Expanded Testing,” which was available to all students regardless of vaccination status. The district has participated in the program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, since 2021. Previously, the program was offered only to unvaccinated students. In an effort to increase surveillance measures, federal officials opened this opt-in program to all children.
The program was offered through Affinity Empowering, a national corporation that provides testing to other school districts, universities, homeless shelters, summer camps and correctional facilities.
The district is also shutting down its COVID-19 tutoring program for students in grades 7-12.
“If kids are sick, we have been working with them offering tutoring services,” Calvin said. “Since the beginning of this year, we have had very little participation. Last year, we had 20 to 30 people who were part of the program. We now have maybe one or two, or none at all.”
The superintendent noted other school districts in the county do not provide such programs. Now, students who are absent due to COVID-19-related issues will be given time to make up for missed assignments.
Despite the changes, the district is still in compliance with New York State Education Department and the State Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, which were loosened up at the start of the school year. Districts were no longer required to report daily positive test results.
State health officials, including Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, cited mounting access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments as the primary reason for easing pandemic precautions and case-reporting requirements in schools.
Even with the looser guidelines in schools, state officials are still urging New Yorkers to take common prevention measures, such as staying up to date on vaccine doses and practicing proper hygiene.
“I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week in a press briefing. “Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
Recently, the New York State Department of Health announced that the new XBB.1.5. variant is now the most dominant strain in New York, accounting for more than 50% of COVID-19 infections statewide. In a press release, Hochul’s office noted that “early data indicates that XBB.1.5. is more transmissible than other circulating variants, though there is not yet clear evidence of significant changes to virulence or severity of disease.”
