OSWEGO — As current Superintendent Mathis Calvin III leaves the Oswego City School District picture on Saturday, an acting superintendent and an interim one enter the fold.
Assistant Superintendent Amanda Caldwell became the first woman elevated to the superintendent position in the history of OCSD after the Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint her as the acting superintendent from March 18 to April 1.
Calvin has accepted an appointment to become the Lockport City School District’s new superintendent in western New York.
“Mrs. Caldwell is an outstanding educational leader. She is intelligent, insightful, a great listener and thinker, and has extensive leadership experience,” Calvin told The Palladium-Times. “She’s been a classroom teacher, secondary education principal, district curriculum leader and is currently the assistant superintendent for the district — all of which has prepared her well for this role.”
Beyond April 1, Jeff Gordon, a former assistant superintendent in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District, will be the interim superintendent until OCSD can replace Calvin. Gordon, who is retired, will be paid $700 per day.
“The district recently completed a search for an interim superintendent utilizing the assistance of Oswego BOCES District Superintendent Chris Todd,” Calvin said. “This search was able to secure Gordon for this position.”
Caldwell will again fill in as superintendent if Gordon is absent.
“The district is excited about these new hires and looks forward to their leadership while we are searching for a new superintendent,” a press release signed by all OCSD Board of Education members states. “The Board of Education will be sharing more details about the search process in the near future.”
Although the district still doesn’t have a defined timeline, Board President Lisa Glidden said Todd will handle the search for a new superintendent.
“He will be placing ads, fielding calls from potential candidates, and he will bring those candidates to the board,” Glidden said Monday. “The board vets those candidates.”
Once there are some suitable candidates, Glidden said, a committee will be summoned to provide input on candidates.
“It is important for people to have a say in how the district is run,” Glidden said.
“It can hurt a candidate when they step into a position and it is a surprise to everyone. We want to avoid that.”
Board Vice President Tom Ciappa said the board is currently in the beginning stages of putting together that committee. Ciappa is looking at an example from another district’s superintendent search to base OCSD’s approach.
He said Monday the committee example he saw included members of the community, administrators, building principals, union members and even students.
The board will discuss the search and formation of the committee at Monday’s board meeting.
