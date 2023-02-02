Calvin said he is leaving the district ‘with mixed emotions’
OSWEGO — Outgoing Superintendent of Oswego schools Mathis Calvin III will take the reins at Lockport City School District when he steps down on March 18.
Calvin, who has helmed the Oswego City School District administration for nearly three years, announced his resignation to Board of Education members during an emergency executive session called Tuesday. A late announcement issued Wednesday by OCSD clarified Calvin will remain the superintendent until March 18, after which point he will join Lockport City School District.
“It is with mixed emotions that I write to share that I will be leaving the district in the near future to pursue a different leadership position,” Calvin said in an email distributed Wednesday night.
Leslie Tobin, the Lockport Board of Education president, praised Calvin in a statement issued Wednesday.
“His diverse educational background, leadership experiences, and commitment to overall higher standards will be an asset to our district,” Tobin said. “In addition, his collaborative leadership style and previous experiences will benefit all of our students, personnel, and parents.”
Calvin did not respond to two requests for comment Thursday.
In the Wednesday letter, Calvin reflected on his administration’s accomplishments while steering OCSD.
“I would like to thank our parents, community members, staff and students for their willingness to work collaboratively with me,” he said. “Oswego is a caring and dedicated community that exemplifies what it means to go above and beyond to meet the needs of students; especially during some of the most challenging times. You are a special community and I have been proud to work for and with all of you over the last two and a half years.”
Calvin came onboard during the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic. His administration wrestled early and often with how to best institute public safety and contingency measures devised by state agencies. These regulations included continuing instruction through video conference during New York’s shelter-in-place orders. He eventually helped coordinate the reopening of the district’s schools.
During his tenure, Calvin also oversaw the start of the $63.7 million capital project, approved by voters in late 2018. The district has thus far finished phases one and two out of five. Construction on phase “3A” is ongoing.
Phase one of the project included a new district office and a pool for Oswego Middle School.
Phase two included the new multipurpose artificial turf field. This phase experienced a setback in 2021, as construction crews found traces of metal contaminants while creating a stormwater management flood plain in the area along Hillside Avenue, known as the former Wilber Field.
The contractors found remnants of lead, arsenic, barium and mercury, and OCSD then launched a $5.6 million soil remediation project to remove enough of the contaminated samples to place a 2-foot soil cover on the field and then install the proposed practice fields. Remediation on this project has been completed, district officials have said at previous Board of Education meetings.
All in all, the final price tag for phase two is estimated at $28.9 million, which is approximately $4.4 million above the initial projected budget set for this phase when the budget for the overall project was proposed in 2018.
Only $700,000 is estimated to come out of OCSD’s pocket for the soil remediation project, as the district is set to receive a substantial amount of state aid to cover the cost.
Phase “3A” covers improvements to interior facilities at Fitzhugh Park, Charles E. Riley, Minetto and Kingsford Park elementary schools, including replacing doors and stair railings, and restoring masonry to the entire structures. Other overhauls include replacing corridor and ceiling lighting fixtures and building bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at Riley Elementary.
Calvin’s new district is slightly larger than OCSD. There are 4,179 students enrolled at LCSD this year, according to the New York State Education Department. NYSED’s count has OCSD’s number of students at 3,548.
“I am very confident that, because of the systems and supports that have been established, the thoughtful and student-focused work of the district will continue after my departure,” Calvin wrote.
