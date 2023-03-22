OSWEGO — District residents shouldn’t expect any tax increase when they vote May 16 on the Oswego City School District’s $103.3 million 2023-2024 budget.
OCSD’s proposed spending plan signifies an increase of $6.1 million in spending over last year’s budget. The budget features a 1.44% increase in taxes levied, or about $383,890.
But Nancy Squairs, the district’s executive director of business and finance, said the increase should be offset by an increase in assessed property values.
“That may seem like a large amount, but the increase to the levy is going to be absorbed by the increase in property values across the district,” Squairs said. “There should be no tax rate increase to taxpayers.”
In total, the district’s revenue from property taxes amounts to around $27 million. The district also receives $25.2 million from payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements and about $49.2 million in state aid, according to projections found in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget. State legislators and the governor can still negotiate budget figures ahead of the April 1 budget deadline.
Some of the budget’s increases in appropriations will go toward salary increases for staff based on jointly negotiated labor contracts and benefit expenditures that escalate year after year. The budget also makes room for new programming, including Project Lead the Way, a robotics program for Oswego Middle School and an esports offering for Oswego High School students.
One of the largest expenses in the budget’s administrative side is a $623,042 uptick in expenditures for the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) BOCES share the county pays. Squairs said the district was notified “late in the game” that BOCES was going to build new modular classrooms for students, which ended up being passed on to the BOCES member counties.
“We don’t control what we get to pay for our share of BOCES,” said Board member James McKenzie.
Squairs said supplies for esports, robotics and Project Lead the Way represent a $60,000 increase on the budget.
Project Lead The Way is a program that creates “an engaging, hands-on classroom environment that empower students to develop the in-demand knowledge and skills they need to thrive,” according to the nonprofit’s website. PLTW can be integrated into existing courses or turned into extracurricular activities.
The program is divided into different pathways and provides teachers with training resources and support. The pathways listed by the organization are computer science, engineering and biomedical science.
The district is also expected to invest about $120,000 in a new refrigerated truck for food services.
“Our food service truck was costing us more to fix and maintain than it is worth,” Squairs said.
The OCSD Board of Education will host a budget public hearing the first week of May. The district plans to send out a budget newsletter with more information for district residents on May 10.
