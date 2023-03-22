OSWEGO — District residents shouldn’t expect any tax increase when they vote May 16 on the Oswego City School District’s $103.3 million 2023-2024 budget.

OCSD’s proposed spending plan signifies an increase of $6.1 million in spending over last year’s budget. The budget features a 1.44% increase in taxes levied, or about $383,890. 

