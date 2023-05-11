OSWEGO — When students in the city of Oswego head back to school this fall, they won’t see school resource officers employed by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
That’s because the Oswego City School District decided not to renew its school resource officer contract with the sheriff’s office when it ends in June and instead will use the Oswego Police Department.
Oswego police had previously provided resource officers for the district, but an issue arose a couple of years ago that caused the district to sign a one-year contract with the sheriff’s office.
Mayor Billy Barlow said the district had been paying the “starting base salary” for a police officer. The district wanted a specific resource officer to stay in that job, but that officer was making about $25,000 more than the district was paying, Barlow said, meaning the city was losing money.
At the time, the city was struggling with recruitment and was reassigning some individuals to allow it form a drug task force detail. Barlow said it would have been easier to reassign the experienced officer and send someone else to the school district, but the city relented.
“We said we’ll let you continue having that officer but we’re asking you to reimburse the city for that officer’s salary,” he said. “The district wouldn’t budge.”
The school district turned to the sheriff’s office.
“We signed a one-year contract with the Oswego County Sheriff’s just to try it out and see how things went,” said Board of Education President Lisa Glidden.
Sheriff Don Hilton had campaigned on creating a school resource officer program when he ran for sheriff in 2018 and had created a program by late 2021. Eight of the nine school districts in the county now participate in some form.
Some districts contract with the sheriff’s office directly, while others hire officers from local police agencies and use the sheriff’s office for training. The sheriff’s office employs 14 school resource officers; all are retired police officers who are paid $49,000 a year. As sheriff’s deputies, they are armed and can make arrests. They also receive specialized training.
While using the sheriff’s office decreased costs slightly for the district, Glidden said, it became apparent that the goal of establishing relationships and having a stronger community connection was easier accomplished with Oswego police.
After all, Oswego police, not the sheriff’s office, were usually responding to calls in the city. And many officers live in the immediate community, she said.
“Primarily, most of the kids in the city have a relationship with officers in the OPD,” she said. “Switching back to the OPD better meets our goals on the philosophy of why we have officers in our schools.”
An incident earlier this year also contributed to the decision to switch back.
On Jan. 9, an argument between students occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria and the building’s resource officer was called and tried to defuse the situation, but a female student got involved in the argument and walked toward one of the students involved in the original argument. The deputy grabbed her by the arm and detained her on a table and then the floor.
At that point, three students were accused of approaching the deputy and repeatedly hitting him, the school district and sheriff’s office said. Four students were arrested.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release after the incident that the students tried to remove the deputy’s firearm and pepper spray from his duty belt. But the superintendent at the time disputed that assertion and other details.
Glidden said the incident was one of several factors that influenced the district’s decision, although she said the district has continued to have a successful relationship with the resource officer who made the arrests.
“To some extent, the public relations on that and the coordination with the sheriff’s department was challenging,” Glidden said. “When the district had to put out information to correct what the sheriff’s department said, that didn’t help.”
Hilton said he didn’t receive a reason that the school district was switching back to Oswego police, though he said the January incident could have been a factor.
“The school district just wanted to go back to the city police,” he said. “I only took that over because the mayor asked me to; we’re not looking to corner the market.”
Hilton pointed out that other school districts recruit officers from local agencies and have them trained through the sheriff’s office. He said all of the agencies involved continue to have a good working relationship.
As for the two resource officers in the Oswego schools, Hilton said they could be assigned to work in another school district. They also have the option of working part-time for the sheriff’s office, which he said is short-staffed.
Oswego police Chief Phil Cady said the department is still working on a memorandum of understanding with the district and plans to hire a full-time officer and several retirees. The district will pay their salaries.
The department is also working through the logistics of getting vehicles and equipment for the officers by the fall.
Cady said the switch back to Oswego police is probably best for everyone.
“We didn’t have any issues with the service the sheriff’s office was providing,” he said. “But long term, it probably won’t hurt that a local department is handling the local district.”
