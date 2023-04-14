OSWEGO — The search for the next Oswego City School District (OCSD) superintendent has officially begun.
The OCSD Board of Education sent a letter to members of the OCSD community that includes a proposed timeline to complete the search.
The letter states that the timeline is fluid, and the tentative schedule is as follows:
• Superintendent application closing date: Friday
•Superintendent candidate review: immediately following submissions
• Search committee applications accepted: until April 30
• Selection of the search committee: May 2
• Search committee orientation: TBD
• Semifinalist interviews: TBD
• Finalist interviews and site visits: TBD (early May)
• Committee feedback due: 48 hours after interview
• Superintendent selected by the Board of Education: by June 1
The position is being held temporarily by Jeffrey Gordon, who recently retired after 30 years in education, the last 16 with the Fayetteville-Manlius district in the Syracuse area.
Gordon signed a contract that runs from April 1 to June 30.
He is being paid $700 a day.
A search committee composed of a range of stakeholders from the community will meet with finalists and provide feedback to the board of education.
This group is large (30 members total) and will be divided into two interview sessions with 15 participants, a moderator, and the candidate in each. The board of education wants to balance getting a range of input with being able to spend quality time talking with the finalists.
The committee will be made up from a range of individuals with stakes in the OCSD — members of the board of education, parents of current OCSD students, principals, teachers, student representatives, support staff and union representatives.
Each applicant has been assigned a number and committee members will be selected using a random number generator.
