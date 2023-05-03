OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District (OCSD) on Tuesday held a public hearing on the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
About 10 people attended the hearing, and no one got up to speak. The budget vote will be held May 16.
The OCSD’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year is $103,332,823. This marks a nearly $4.5 million increase from this year’s budget. It also will increase the tax levy from 0% to 1.44% for the next year. Projections show the levy increasing up to over 3% by 2028.
The presentation on the budget stated that the aims of the district were for the budget to be fiscally sound, not excessive to taxpayers, and for the budget to be flexible enough to deal with emergency expenditures that arise.
Proper foundation aid, money from the state for the district to use as needed, was brought up as a means of the district using everything at its disposal. A lawsuit in the 1990s was brought against New York State by the Small City School Districts, a group made up of and representing school districts in small cities. That suit was settled and by next school year, Oswego is scheduled to receive $36,586,560 in foundational aid from the state. That number equals the amount of money the state said it should receive for the first time. This year the district received around $5 million less in aid than it was due.
The funding received from the state allows the district to add more programming for students, more equipment needs, and other areas that affect the school day. The OCSD uses a revenue-based budget versus a balanced budget. In a revenue-based budget, the budget is equal to the revenue earned by the district. In a balanced budget, the expenditures equal the revenue.
The extra funding will also allow the district to add several positions it deems necessary for the next school year. An additional nurse will be added to meet the needs of students in the district. This nurse won’t be anchored to one school, but will be able to contribute where needed. The middle school will be adding a music teacher. Grounds workers and typists will also be added.
The district will also be adding the head bus driver position to its ranks. The head driver will assist in training new drivers, take routes when needed and dispatch buses as needed. Several districts in the county have reported a shortage of bus drivers in the last year.
The district presented options for what to do if the budget fails to pass on the May 16 vote.
The first option would be for the board to adopt the contingency budget without going back to the voters. With the contingency budget, the tax levy cannot be higher than last year’s budget. All non-essential maintenance is eliminated, and there is no capital expenditure. All equipment purchases are eliminated unless they are necessary to continue an educational program or maintain the health and safety of students and staff.
The second option would be to present the proposed budget for a second vote the third Tuesday in June.
The third option would be to adopt a contingency budget and present one or more proposals to fund services that cannot be provided without approval.
The difference in the proposed budget and the district’s contingency budget is $560,300. Propositions on the ballot include one to start a fund for buying vehicles for the district, and establishing a technology and equipment reserve.
