Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow poses in his office in City Hall. His second four-year term expires at the end of the year. He says he has no plans to run for another political office.

 Steven J. Pallone photo

OSWEGO — With less than a year left in office, Billy Barlow, Oswego’s term-limited mayor, would appear primed to move up the political food chain. 

He’s young (32) and has racked up a list of achievements over the past seven years.

