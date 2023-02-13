OSWEGO — With less than a year left in office, Billy Barlow, Oswego’s term-limited mayor, would appear primed to move up the political food chain.
He’s young (32) and has racked up a list of achievements over the past seven years.
But rather than plotting a run for a seat in the county or state legislature, Barlow, a Republican, is preparing to walk away from politics.
“Many people predicted my career path to contain more time in elected office in some capacity,” he said during his State of the City address last month. “But public service doesn’t require you to be in elected office.”
He joined Oswego Health’s leadership team in September as vice president of Public Affairs & System Development and said that role would allow him to put his experience to good use.
Barlow wanted to stay in Oswego and with his role at Oswego Health, he said he could continue to live in the area and still make contributions to the community.
“Going to Albany to cast votes and politick down there doesn’t seem intriguing to me,” he said.
City government is also structured in a way that gives the mayor significant control over the government. He said he’s enjoyed working with the common council to push forward the agenda he wanted to focus on.
“I feel like going from such an executive role, where I had a lot of control over things, to the county legislature or state legislature would be a hard adjustment for me,” he said. “And I don’t think I would be able to make an impact big enough for the job to be rewarding to me.”
Barlow’s impact on Oswego has been considerable. During his State of the City address, he painted a bleak picture of the city’s prospects before he took office: massive tax increases, skyrocketing water and sewer bills, and deteriorating roads and infrastructure.
The city didn’t have a code enforcement office and it lost out on millions of dollars in grant funding because of incomplete applications and a failure to pursue easy opportunities, he said.
Under Barlow’s administration, the city invested in its parks and waterfront, and downtown underwent an economic transformation. The city lowered its water and sewer bills, lowered taxes for the first time in 20 years and balanced every budget without tapping its general reserves. The city secured more than $50 million in state and federal grant funding during Barlow’s tenure.
He pointed to initiatives to address crime, homelessness and drug addiction. He said the city has also paved an average of $850,000 worth of streets each year.
“Billy came in to do a job and did it well,” said Terry Wilbur, speaking for the Oswego County Republican Committee. “He came in and cleaned up a city that needed some assistance.”
Barlow benefited from a city council that was generally supportive of his policies, but the fact that he was able to convince councilors to follow his lead is a testament to his strength as mayor and as a community leader, Wilbur said.
While Barlow could have a bright future in politics, he’s made it clear he’s ready to move on, which is understandable, said Wilbur, who is also county clerk and served as a county legislator.
“When you’re mayor, or in any elected office, it’s part of your life,” he said, adding that elected office comes with enormous time commitments. “Sometimes you just need a break from that, too.”
Even out of elected office, the knowledge Barlow has accumulated on the inner workings of government would be an asset to the community in his position in the private sector Wilbur said.
“He’s got a good opportunity to put the skills he’s learned and fine-tuned as mayor to work for Oswego Health,” he said.
These days, Barlow generally works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oswego Health. A couple of days a week, he blocks out time in the afternoon to take meetings at City Hall, but he still tries to zip over to City Hall each day no later than 5 p.m., before the department heads leave. Then he works at City Hall until 8 or 9 p.m.
“I really don’t have a whole lot of hobbies,” he said, adding that he can make time for both jobs because he doesn’t have kids. “Working 12 hours a day suits me.”
When he does take a break, Barlow occasionally pops over to one of his favorite spots near City Hall, either Bistro 197 or The Rooftop Lounge, and enjoys a bite to eat and a whiskey sour.
Besides his familiarity with Oswego and the notion that other elected positions wouldn’t be as satisfying as being mayor, Barlow said there’s another reason he’s leaving politics.
“It’s also a bad time to be in politics,” he said, adding that decency and civility have all but vanished. “It’s extremely toxic.”
Barlow considers himself a centrist. That would make governing in today’s political climate exceedingly difficult, he said.
“The extreme wings of each party control the politics right now,” he said. “It’s a difficult time to be a moderate and fit in either of the major parties.”
