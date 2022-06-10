OSWEGO — The Brothers of Lake City Lodge No. 127 Free and Accepted Masons are celebrating 175 years of continuous activity in Oswego but the local history of the craft predates the city’s founding. Indeed, had it not been for the persistence of a few men who were already Masons when they arrived here, no permanent lodge would have been established.
Freemasonry, a world-wide organization dedicated to charity and brotherly love, grew out of the building guilds of the Middle Ages. Operative Masons were those stone workers whose skills produced the magnificent cathedrals seen throughout Europe. Speculative Masons, the ancestors of modern day Freemasons, used the stone masons’ working tools, the square, compass, plumb line, and trowel as metaphors for developing moral and honorable behavior. It aimed to make good men better.
British soldiers stationed at Fort Ontario practiced a form of regimental Masonry whereby a charter was carried from place to place and while in a particular area a “lodge” was, however temporarily, established. When Sir William Johnson, the master of St. Patrick’s Lodge No. 4, Johnstown, New York, came to what is now the city of Oswego in July 1766 to conclude a peace treaty with Chief Pontiac of the Ottawas, he was the first Mason known by name to visit the area.
Not until after the British evacuated Fort Ontario in 1796 did permanent settlers begin to arrive. Among these were Matthew McNair, Nathan Sage, Elias Trowbridge, and Peter D. Hugunin, all of whom had been raised Master Masons elsewhere. These were substantial men, including lawyers, judges, ship builders, and businessmen.
The first attempt to obtain permission to form a lodge in the small village in 1817 was unsuccessful. The petitioners entrusted their request and the required fee for the charter to an unnamed person who destroyed the letter and absconded with the money. Only when inquiry was made of Grand Lodge was the deception discovered.
Undaunted, the men tried again in a petition dated November 1818. Signed by Sage, McNair, Trowbridge, and several others, this document reached Grand Lodge headquarters and on Sept. 21, 1819, DeWitt Clinton, grand master of Masons in New York State, issued a warrant for the establishment of Oswego Lodge No. 326. On Jan. 6, 1820, Emory Osgood, past master of Washington Lodge No. 256 of Henderson, New York, installed the first officers, John L. Grant, Jr., worshipful master; Peter D. Hugunin, senior warden; Matthew McNair, junior warden. Each of these men had a profound effect upon the social and commercial life of the village.
John L. Grant Jr., was born in 1792 in Albany, New York, a son of John Grant and Mary Cummings. According to his obituary he moved to Oswego “while a very young man.” He was a soldier in the War of 1812, serving from Sept. 13, 1814 until Jan. 10, 1815. He was appointed collector of customs for the Port of Oswego in 1826. He was also the second full-time judge in Oswego County, assuming the position in 1829. He was elected president of the Village of Oswego in 1833 and again in 1834. His obituary relates that he amassed a fortune, some of which he invested in a shipping business. When the panic of 1837 occurred his company went bankrupt and he personally paid all the outstanding debts, beggaring his family in the process. Described as “the soul of hospitality, courtesy and generosity,” John L. Grant Jr., died in Oswego on May 25, 1850.
Peter David Hugunin, born in Montgomery County, New York, on Aug. 10, 1772, arrived in Oswego in 1806 with his father and nine siblings. He immediately became involved with local affairs and in 1806 was named one of the overseers of the poor for the newly created town of Hannibal. Hugunin was a military paymaster during the war of 1812 and took an active role in the battle of Oswego. He served as a county judge although he had no formal training in the law. Perhaps his most significant financial contribution for the fledgling community was his part in the formation and chartering of the Oswego Canal Company in 1823 with William Dolloway and Edward Bronson.
In 1850 Peter Hugunin was living in Oswego with his son John C. By 1860 he was living on a farm with another son, Edgar Reed, in Kenosha County, Wisconsin. John and his family lived on the farm next door. Peter D. Hugunin died in Kenosha on April 22, 1865.
Matthew McNair was born in Paisley, Scotland, in 1778. He, like Grant and Hugunin, came to Oswego as a young man, arriving in 1802. He and his wife initially operated a hotel but, seeing opportunities to be had on Lake Ontario, he became a shipbuilder and engaged in the “forwarding” business. His first schooner, named after his wife, Linda, was soon joined by the Julia, the Peggy, and the Diane.
McNair, like Grant and Hugunin, took an interest in local political affairs. During the War of 1812 he was named commissary of subsistence. He became a prisoner of war when the British invaded Oswego in 1814. He was one of the men who contributed financially toward the construction of the village’s first school and he was instrumental in organizing the First Presbyterian Church.
In 1830, McNair was elected a supervisor and in 1832 he was elected village mayor. Later he served as the clerk for the village’s Board of Trustees. He had an active role in the effort to incorporate the village into a city in 1847. Described as “a gentleman of great probity of character,” McNair lived in Oswego until his death on March 31, 1862.
While much is known about the public life of some early Masons their lodge activities are less well documented. The only known reference to their programs and plans is found in the June 19, 1824 edition of the Oswego Daily Palladium in which it was noted that the Brothers planned to celebrate the Festival of St. John the Baptist on June 24.
The secretive nature of Lodge business and the increasing numbers of (known) Masons entering the political field led to speculation that they were attempting to take over the government. The actions of several Brothers in 1826 did little to allay fears or quell rumors over their political intentions.
When William Morgan, a ne-er-do-well living in Batavia, New York, in 1826, was refused admittance to lodge meetings because he could not prove his membership, he threatened to write a book exposing all the Masonic secrets, particularly those involving degree work. Arrested on flimsy charges he was secreted out of the jail in Canandaigua, New York, and taken to Fort Niagara. What happened after that remains a mystery but William Morgan disappeared and was never heard from again.
Whether he was murdered in the Niagara River or whether he was bribed to leave the area is unknown.
What is known is that men such as Thurlow Weed used the incident to stir up anti-Masonic feeling not only in New York State but across the nation. He was particularly opposed to the candidacy of Andrew Jackson, a Mason and a Democrat, and used the furor surrounding the Morgan Affair to create a short-lived but vocal Anti-Masonic Party dedicated to eradicating all perceived “secret societies” but particularly the Masons. The Anti-Masonic Party eventually petered out but not before causing serious damage to the organization.
The effect upon the lodges in New York State was profound. In 1827, 227 lodges were in operation but by 1835 that number had dwindled to 41. Among those affected was Oswego No. 326. As Crisfield Johnson noted in his History of Oswego County, “These were the times of hot warfare regarding Masonry. Masonry itself had suspended operations in this county.” When Grand Lodge met in 1832 Oswego Lodge No. 326 was among those whose charters were being forfeited. The official reason for this action was that the lodge had not forwarded annual returns since 1822.
Perhaps that was more palatable than saying the Anti-Masonic advocates had forced the Brothers into hiding.
Interest in Masonry in Oswego, however, did not wane and the craft was to enjoy a remarkable renaissance in 1847.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.