OSWEGO — The Oswego Public Library held a party on Tuesday to celebrate its 165th anniversary.
The library, which is also known as “The Castle on the Hill,” is the oldest public library in the country that is still in its original building. Patrons were welcomed to the celebration in the community room with cupcakes, commemorative magnets, live music by Gary Walts and a slideshow of photos of Oswego around 1905. The photos are glass-plate negatives that have been digitized, taken by Ella Wheeler. Pictures showed a St. Lawrence River cruise in 1902, a trip to the Connecticut State Capitol in 1903, boats entering Oswego Harbor and more.
There were also activities in the children’s room, such as crafts, a bubble demonstration with Tom Altman and the opportunity to take photos with Elephant and Piggie. Librarian Edward Elsner said that the library hoped to attract community members of all ages to this event.
“We wanted the whole community to have something to draw them in and enjoy the library today, and so we have a more relaxed and quiet atmosphere down here with the live music and the slideshow and the magnets,” Elsner said. “And then up in the children’s room, they’re doing crafts, they’re learning about bubbles and science at the same time with Tom Altman on the bubbles, and they’re doing some felt board work up there, and, you know, it’s more of a party up there than it is down here.”
The library was founded by Gerrit Smith, who owned a lot of land in Oswego and throughout the rest of the state. Following the great fire of 1853 that caused a lot of damage to the city, Smith sent out letters advocating for the creation of a library, requesting people to become the trustees. Smith promised to fund $25,000, an equivalent of $2 million today, for the construction of the library and a book collection. As a condition of the funds, Smith required that the library be open to any member of the public regardless of status, race or gender. The construction was completed in 1856 and the library opened its doors to the public in 1857.
Although the library welcomed anyone, when it first opened patrons had to have a letter from one of the library trustees in order for them to take out books. Women and men also had separate areas in the building, according to Elsner.
“It’s changed a lot,” Elsner said. “You used to have to have a personal letter from one of the trustees to take books out of the building. Books were a little rarer back in the 1850s and 60s, so I’m not quite sure when they started being able to go out by signing up. The other thing was there was no mixing of the men and women. The women had their own separate apartment area, it was just kind of a little lounge seating area, and they could come in and ask for whatever they wanted and the librarian would go get it and bring it to them. The men were kind of more on their own. So that was to keep them from having to deal with any of the uncouth men that might come in, because there were a lot of sailors in the area and some of them were very interested in reading and very involved in using the library.”
One of the first users of the library was George Franklin Grant, the 11-year-old son of an escaped slave. His father, Tudor Grant, owned a barbershop in Oswego and was involved in the abolition movement. Elsner said that the younger Grant learned everything that he could at the library, and went on to attend Harvard dental school, develop treatments for cleft palate and invent the wooden golf tee. He also taught at Harvard University, becoming the first African American professor at Harvard.
“A little boy when he started, just like many of the children that come in here now,” Elsner said. “They love using the children’s room and hanging out, some of them getting books, all kinds of things from the library.”
The library received proclamations for its anniversary from Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and New York State Senator Patty Ritchie.
Elsner said that the library wanted to celebrate the anniversary with the community because without the community, the library wouldn’t be there.
“It’s a big milestone,” Elsner said. “Not too many buildings around have that many years of use and we were hoping to also include the community in the celebration because that’s the reason we’re here. If it wasn’t for the community we wouldn’t have a purpose here.”
