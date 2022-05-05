OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced that Investigator Brian Graves has been chosen as the 2020 Oswego City Police Officer of the Year, and Investigator Chris Pritchard has been chosen as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
The award is presented to a member of the Oswego Police Department who unselfishly, both on duty and off duty, distinguishes himself or herself in the community by the performance of acts that further enhance the reputation and standing of the Oswego Police Department, as well as contributing to the overall quality of life in the city of Oswego.
Acts such as volunteering in the community, involvement in community events and functions, being accessible to the public, walking neighborhoods, stopping at businesses, etc., may all be considered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department did not hold the annual Officer of the Year reception at the Elks Lodge.
“Investigator Brian Graves and Investigator Chris Pritchard both have exemplary records as police officers and do their jobs with passion, dedication, integrity and care,” Barlow said. “I commend them on being nominated by their peers and their continued good work in the department serving the community.”
Graves was chosen as the 2020 Police Officer of the Year for his outstanding work as a police officer and his community-oriented actions. Graves was integral in establishing the neighborhood enforcement team (NET). Within his role in NET, Graves met with community groups, business owners, and concerned citizens to address their concerns and was effective in communicating with them. His commitment to his duties within NET was apparent, as he was able to alleviate many community concerns. He was active in drug enforcement and made neighborhoods safer by seizing drugs and received recognition for seizing an illegal handgun.
In his off-duty time, Graves distinguished himself by his selfless acts in his volunteer work. He is active at many community events and volunteers his time to coach a local youth basketball team.
Pritchard was chosen as the 2021 Police Officer of the Year for his work as a police officer and his community involvement. During his police duties, Pritchard had several notable achievements. Pritchard applied a tourniquet to an individual that was bleeding profusely from a deep laceration. This resulted in help preventing long-term injury, potentially helping save that person’s life.
Pritchard was diligent in monitoring the radio and responded to the town of Oswego where he administered naloxone to an individual. County police units were 20 minutes away and the ambulance crew could not enter due to a possibility of violence. Pritchard took it upon himself to assist the ambulance crew and help an individual in need.
While not working, Pritchard volunteers with the Town of Oswego Fire Department.
Phil Cady, chief of the Oswego Police Department, said, “Brian and Chris are shining examples of our department’s commitment to our community both on and off duty. Both are well regarded as hard workers that strive for excellence every day. It was no surprise to me when their supervisors and coworkers chose them for this award.”
