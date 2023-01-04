OSWEGO — Oswego City Councilmembers Rob Corradino and Kevin Hill were reappointed Tuesday to leadership positions atop the common council, reflecting consistency in the city’s legislative chamber.
Corradino, R-7th Ward, was unanimously voted council president, a role he has filled since 2018. Hill, R-3rd Ward, had served as council vice president since 2018 as well. He was also reappointed unanimously.
Per the city charter, the council president presides over council meetings in the absence of the mayor, serves on each of the council’s standing committees, oversees the council’s budget discussions and becomes acting mayor upon the death, resignation or incapacity of the mayor, or at the mayor’s request upon his absence from the city. The council vice president assumes the duties of the council president if the position becomes vacant.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, now at the tail end of his second term as mayor, congratulated both members of the council, highlighting the communication between his administration and the city’s legislative body.
“They’re both good leaders who have done a fine job leading the council for much of my time as mayor,” Barlow said early Wednesday. “We make a good team and ensure we all communicate ideas, concerns, suggestions, at all times on all topics, and tend to trust each other a great deal. All these attributes make for a generally smooth running government and have certainly greatly contributed to our success the last seven years.”
All three are Republicans.
The current council and mayor partnership has seen very little changes to its configuration in the last few years. Corradino said that level of consistency is important in government.
“I feel it’s very important to have consistency, and especially a good level of cooperation between the mayor and the common council,” Corradino said. “I think one of the hallmarks of the Barlow administration, and of the four different common councils that I’ve been a part of, is that we’ve done a good job of communicating and working together. It’s like being in a rowboat, and rowing in the same direction.”
Looking ahead in 2023, Corradino said the city will be going through with phase three of the renovation of the international pier. Phase three, he said, includes building a pavilion and adding finishing touches to the project overall.
Corradino said he hopes that Fort Ontario State Park could finally get the designation to become a national park, an effort that was spearheaded by former U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, whose district included parts of Oswego County including the cities of Oswego and Fulton.
“That would be a great boon to our tourism business, which is a critical component of our sales tax,” Corradino said.
The council president said he would also like to see the designation of a marine sanctuary along Lake Ontario’s eastern shore. The marine sanctuary, according to the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (NMS), would encompass 1,786 square miles bordering Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Wayne and Cayuga counties. The region, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is home to dozens of shipwrecks and at least one plane wreck.
“It would help our tourism and it would put us on the map as a destination,” Corradino said, adding that he is looking forward to helping deliver day-to-day services to city residents.
“We need to pave some roads again this year, like we do every year and have done for the past eight years,” he said. “We also need to fix sidewalks and maintain services of our residents.”
