OSWEGO — Oswego City Councilmembers Rob Corradino and Kevin Hill were reappointed Tuesday to leadership positions atop the common council, reflecting consistency in the city’s legislative chamber.

Corradino, R-7th Ward, was unanimously voted council president, a role he has filled since 2018. Hill, R-3rd Ward, had served as council vice president since 2018 as well. He was also reappointed unanimously.

