OSWEGO — Government officials and religious leaders gathered Sunday for a reflective ceremony on a day meant to honor the 6 million lives lost during the Holocaust.
Officials met near the Fort Ontario Refugee Shelter Memorial at the Fort Ontario Historical Site at 1 p.m. for a heartfelt ceremony in recognition of Holocaust Remembrance Day and a refugee crisis in Ukraine European leaders are saying is the worst since World War II.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Fort Ontario Historical Site Manager Paul Lear and Common Council Vice President Kevin Hill were accompanied by several county and state officials, and religious leaders to remember the tribulations endured in the past and current hardships being faced by Ukrainian refugees pouring into the borders of other countries to escape the atrocities of war.
The ceremony started with a introduction by Lear, who acknowledged the importance of the historical site’s Safe Haven Museum, which displays the story behind the nearly 1,000 refugees that escaped World War II.
“It was referred to as the moment the Holocaust came to America,” Lear said in reference to the many individuals and families that sought sanctuary from the worst of Nazi Germany’s imperialist and anti-semitic agenda.
Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah in the Hebrew calendar, falls on the 27th day Nisan, which marks the beginning of the spring months. It ends the following evening, according to the calendar.
It also marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. This isolated area contained more than 400,000 Jewish residents in 1942 and was the largest ghetto in Europe during the Nazi Holocaust, the Imperial War Museum in Britian explained.
Many in the confines of the Warsaw Ghetto were deported to Treblinka, a death camp northeast of Warsaw, and met the fate of the gas chambers. The more than 60,000 that remained put up a last stand against Nazis coming to liquidate the rest of the ghetto on the eve of Passover. There were about 50 casualties among the Germans, the museum noted.
The ghetto ceased to exist by 1943.
In today’s time, the Ukrainian refugee crisis has also reached the welcome mats of the United States, with President Joe Biden permitting access to families. This was a moment reflected on by religious leaders at the ceremony who said the many alleged crimes against humanity are being covered up through destruction and burning of casualties.
Rabbi Yossi Madvig of the Chabad of Oswego took to the podium asking, “What are we counting down to?”
“Usually when you’re counting something you’re excited for, you count down,” Madvig said. “We’re perfecting ourselves. Each attribute in ourselves toward kindness, perseverance.”
Madvig explained taking tragedy to grow toward kindness is what we should strive to count up to rather than down.
Later in the ceremony, not only the day of Holocaust Remembrance was proclaimed, but the week in which it occurs will now be observed as Holocaust Remembrance Week.
The group was then led in a prayer for the many lives lost, the refugees who stepped into Fort Ontario and those locked in the pit of the crisis in Ukraine.
Behind where Sunday’s event took place stands a stone memorial in the middle of a blue wooden Star of David. The Israeli flag waves high above it. The stone reads as follows:
“From 1944-1946, Fort Ontario served as a haven for 982 survivors of the European Holocaust. Erected October 25, 1981 by Syracuse pioneer women/ Na’amat and the Jewish community of central New York.”
The “J” in Jewish on the memorial was vandalized soon after its dedication. Refugees and Jewish organizations discussed fixing the damage, but decided to leave it be as a testimony to the continuing presence of anti-semitism in society.
Admission fees to the Safe Haven Museum were waived as well on Sunday and guests were invited to explore the refugee exhibit after the ceremony.
