Rachel Clark, an Oswego native and 2010 graduate of Oswego High School, recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of competing on the game show “Jeopardy!”
Clark, 30, won $6,500 in an episode that aired on Friday and $1,000 for coming in third place in an episode that aired Monday.
“The experience was outstanding,” Clark said via an online message. “It was a dream come true to play the game, but beyond that, it was a privilege to get to know the other contestants.”
“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings pointed out in Clark’s first episode that when Clark found out she would appear on the show she contacted her mother, Molly Manning Clark, a librarian at Charles E. Riley Elementary School.
“We’re very proud of her,” said Manning Clark.
Clark credits her family, beyond looking at books from the school library, for her experience on the show.
“I didn't get into this in any of my responses, but do just also want to credit my family for really emphasizing intellectual curiosity when I was growing up,” said Clark. “Most of the things I knew during my episodes were things I'd come across organically in reading or traveling or, in the case of the ‘Avatar’ question, talking with my dad.”
Clark and Jennings discussed how she used reference books from the library for memorizing facts, a strategy employed by James Holzhauer, one of the winningest “Jeopardy!” champions.
In her first appearance, Clark entered Final Jeopardy in second place with $12,000, $3,200 behind three-day champion Brian Henegar. The final clue, in the category of geography, stumped all three contestants, but due to clever wagering, Clark emerged with the victory.
“I was shocked,” said Clark. “Brian was a force up there. Doing basic arithmetic with a sharpie on an index card under stage lights is hard, and I was really second-guessing my math. I didn't realize until watching it back just how visibly surprised I was to win, but that was genuine.”
In her second appearance, Clark did not fare as well. After finishing the first round in first place, Clark was able to buzz in for only four clues in the second round.
“The buzzer is one of the toughest things about the game,” said Clark. “It's very difficult to nail the timing, especially since you get locked out briefly if you buzz in too early. I practiced a bit at home with a ballpoint pen, but it feels very different on stage.”
Clark entered Final Jeopardy in third place with $10,200. This time, all three contestants answered correctly, but Robbi Ramirez finished in first place with $22,400, and Clark’s reign was ended.
But overall, Clark said she was very pleased with her appearance on the show. On her second appearance, Clark was able to accomplish another dream.
“Getting to convert on a true Daily Double was a bucket list item, so it's hard to be too disappointed with that,” Clark said.
Since Clark’s episodes aired, she has reconnected with people she hasn’t seen since she taped her episodes in January.
“I've been getting back in touch with people from my tape day over the last week,” said Clark “which has been fun. Since our phones had to be off that whole day, I didn't swap contact information with anyone at the time, and it's nice to reconnect after we'd shared this whole weird/wonderful experience in January.”
Clark said she has been interested in being on “Jeopardy!” since childhood, and has participated in competitions since that time. Clark lives and in works in the Washington, D.C., area, a place she visited in 2006, courtesy of The Palladium-Times. That year, she won the regional spelling bee and went on to the National Spelling Bee.
As far as her winnings go, Clark has some preliminary ideas on how to spend the money when she receives her winnings later this year (contestants generally receive their winnings three to four months after their episodes air).
“You know, South America is one of the two continents I have yet to visit,” said Clark “and I kind of feel like I should use some of my winnings to plan a trip to Colombia and maybe refine my mental map of the region along the way.”
