Rachel Clark, Jeopardy

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings poses with contestant Rachel Clark, an Oswego native, when she appeared on the game show in January. She finished in first place during her first appearance, which aired on Friday, and finished in third place in the episode that aired on Monday.

 Photo provided

Rachel Clark, an Oswego native and 2010 graduate of Oswego High School, recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of competing on the game show “Jeopardy!”

Clark, 30, won $6,500 in an episode that aired on Friday and $1,000 for coming in third place in an episode that aired Monday.

Recommended for you