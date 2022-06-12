OSWEGO — An Oswego teenager died after a motor vehicle accident near West Sixth Street and Niagara Street Sunday morning.
The juvenile, as confirmed by Oswego Police Department (OPD), hit a tree in the area at approximately 8:30 a.m., and was later transported to Oswego Hospital where he was pronounced dead. OPD and Oswego County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation on the matter, according to local media reports.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said in a letter issued to parents Sunday the juvenile was an Oswego Middle School student.
“We are truly heartbroken and extend our sincere sympathy to his family and our entire OCSD community as we share in their grief,” Calvin said.
The superintendent noted the district will allow students and staff to discuss and work through the grieving process.
“Students and staff will have the option to participate in counseling provided by members of the school Crisis Response Team. Participation in these activities is voluntary,” Calvin said. “Staff will continue to be available as needed to help students as they process their grief.”
Calvin noted families concerned about students’ reactions to experiencing the loss of a schoolmate may contact teachers, counselors or administrative staff.
“Our counselors can also provide a list of school community resources,” Calvin concluded. “Thank you for your concern at this difficult time.”
