Barlow and Kirwan

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow poses with attorney Tim Kirwan, whom the mayor has appointed to replace longtime Oswego City Court Judge James Metcalf.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow today appointed Tim Kirwan to be the next Oswego City Court judge, replacing longtime Judge James Metcalf, who is retiring next month after 23 years.

Kirwan, 56, takes office on April 27 and will serve out the remainder of Metcalf’s term, which runs through the end of the year.

Recommended for you