OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow today appointed Tim Kirwan to be the next Oswego City Court judge, replacing longtime Judge James Metcalf, who is retiring next month after 23 years.
Kirwan, 56, takes office on April 27 and will serve out the remainder of Metcalf’s term, which runs through the end of the year.
He will have to run for his own 10-year term in November.
“I’m honored and proud to follow in the steps of Judge Metcalf,” Kirwan said Tuesday. “It’s definitely something that I’ve thought about for a long time and didn’t necessarily think it would come to fruition.”
Kirwan said Barlow had reached out to him a while ago to discuss the job. He will close his law practice, and the associate lawyer in his office will go out on her own.
Barlow said that while Metcalf was leaving big shoes to fill, he was confident Kirwan would be equal to the task.
“Tim Kirwan’s reputation among his colleagues and throughout the Oswego community is absolute,” Barlow said. “I know him to be a man of integrity and intellect, and his participation in the community in several different roles gives him the knowledge and understanding to be a judge of the highest caliber and the judge our community deserves.”
Kirwan grew up in central New York, graduating from Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
He double-majored in mathematics and economics at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.
He started his career with the Reynolds Law Firm in 1997, handling mostly criminal, civil and family law cases. In 1998, he moved to the Shanley Law Office and then formed the partnership Rodak and Kirwan Law Firm in 2006.
In 2016, he started his own practice on West Second Street in Oswego. Throughout his career, he has continued to focus mostly on criminal, civil and family law.
Outside of work, he is active in the community, serving as the current president of Oswego Little League and was president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians from 2007 to 2018. He regularly coaches Little League and youth basketball teams.
Kirwan is a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.
He resides in the city of Oswego with his wife, Karyn, and children Tara, Timmy and Tommy.
Oswego City Court is in the Conway Municipal Center on West Oneida Street and handles criminal cases, small claims, commercial claims, summary proceedings and misdemeanor traffic violations.
Kirwan is not Barlow’s first judicial appointment as mayor.
In 2020, he appointed attorney Thomas Reynolds as part-time city judge. The mayor always appoints that position.
