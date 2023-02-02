OSWEGO — A city of Oswego man who repeatedly stabbed another man and then robbed him has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison.
Judge Karen Brandt Brown sentenced Marcus M. Miller Thursday in Oswego County Court.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 12:16 am
Miller was convicted in November after a jury trial of one count each of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, petit larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Brandt Brown sentenced Miller to 22 years in prison on the attempted murder conviction, 15 years on the attempted assault conviction and seven years on the assault conviction. Each conviction also includes five years of post-release supervision.
Miller received 3½ to seven years on the criminal possession of a weapon conviction and one year for the petit larceny conviction.
All sentences will run concurrently.
His attorney, Anthony DiMartino, asked the judge to impose the minimum sentence of eight years, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office said.
Authorities said Miller attacked a man on the night of June 11 and 12, 2021, in the town of Oswego, repeatedly stabbing the victim in the abdomen and slashing his neck with a knife or meat cleaver.
He also stole the victim’s cellphone, authorities said.
The next morning, the victim sought help for his wounds, showing up injured at Ontario Orchards before an ambulance was called.
Miller again found himself in trouble with the law last May when officers responded to a domestic dispute complaint on East Seventh Street in the city of Oswego.
Police said Miller threatened family members with a shotgun and barricaded himself inside a house, refusing to come out.
He surrendered after a 9½-hour standoff and was arrested. Charges related to the standoff were dropped.
The DA’s office said Miller has four prior felony convictions.
He was most recently convicted in 2009 of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
He was sentenced to six years and three years post-release supervision.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody and Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte prosecuted the case.
Moody commended the Oswego Sheriff’s Office and Investigator Andrew English for conducting a thorough and exhaustive investigation and said he was grateful to the jury and witnesses in the case.
He also credited Brandt Brown for imposing a lengthy sentence.
“The combined effort resulted in justice for the victim, and a violent repeat predator being incarcerated for a lengthy period,” Moody said. “The public is significantly safer because of this conviction and sentence.”
