OSWEGO — The Oswego Public Library is making updates to its children’s room and is kicking off its summer reading program this week.
The recent updates made to the children’s room include interior painting of the entire room and moving things around to increase the play area. The library also plans to purchase new furniture and would like to get end caps for the bookshelves or replace the shelves entirely with something more updated and mobile, according to Children’s Librarian Cathryn McVearry.
“We looked into refreshing the room,” McVearry said. “It started small, and then the board was very supportive and said ‘let’s just repaint,’ and so we’ve moved the boat, we’ve increased our play area here and that was really a goal of mine to make it a place that people could come with their children that was free and open and they could find fun ways to spend time together.”
McVearry would also like to introduce some new programs to the library in the future, such as baby and toddler storytimes and a children’s chess club.
“The traditional storytimes are very well attended, but in the fall I’m planning on offering a baby and toddler storytime,” McVearry said. “Right now our regular storytime is we read stories and do songs and activities and we have a craft, and this one will be just aimed at the under 2 (years old) set where we will do a few stories and songs and then instead of the crafts have sensory plays.”
McVearry plans on having a ball pit or other sensory toys, and she hopes that the storytimes will provide parents and caregivers the opportunity to connect.
The library’s summer reading program began Monday and runs until Aug. 13. This is the first time in the past two years that the program has been able to be held in person, and prior to the pandemic between 300 and 400 children would participate each year, according to McVearry. Children will be able to keep track of their reading over the summer to receive raffle tickets to enter for the chance to win prizes.
“We have a fantastic theme this year that’s nationwide. It’s called Oceans of Possibilities, and it’s perfect for us right next to the lake. I’m trying to feature the lake as much as I can and our access to it,” McVearry said. “The Coast Guard is visiting and we’re going to visit the Coast Guard. We’re going to have a special LEGO session where the kids can build lighthouses and the Maritime Museum is going to display them.”
The library will also be hosting a community reading challenge as part of the summer reading program where the total minutes spent reading and books read by the children as a community will be totaled. To keep track of it, every time a child reads 100 minutes or turns in a reading log, a fish will be put up on the wall of the children’s room with the child’s name on it. This year’s program will also have a focus on science and technology education, offering an afternoon every week where hands-on stations will be set up in the children’s room for kids to use.
Every week of the program will feature a different theme and hands-on activities that relate to the theme. On Aug. 13, the library will host a finale for the reading program, which will include a visit by the Oswego Bookmobile.
The prizes for this year’s summer reading program include passes to the Children’s Museum of Oswego, a LEGO basket, an American Girl doll, movie tickets to the Oswego theater, and a basket with bowling and mini golf certificates. Each participant will receive a certificate for a free kid’s meal at Canale’s Restaurant, according to McVearry.
The library has also partnered with Rice Creek Field Station to offer a story walk, which allows children and their families to read a book while walking along a path at Rice Creek. McVearry said that she’s worked closely with Rice Creek Assistant Director Kristen Haynes on this project.
“A story walk is an outdoor reading experience,” McVearry said. “We actually disassembled a picture book and put it up on laminated stakes along a three quarter mile loop walk at Rice Creek, and so families can go and walk along and read the book, and it’s a book about a tree. I’ve already had some good feedback on it. We put extension activities on it, so like when the book talks about the roots, we put it by where you could see some roots of a tree. So kids can really connect with the environment as they read the book, and then they look around and find what they can in the environment around them.”
At the end of the story walk, there is a QR code that can be scanned in order to be entered to win gift certificates for pizza.
“I think it’s great,” McVearry said. “It combines hiking, books and pizza. What could be better?”
Those interested may sign up for the summer reading program in person or online. For more information about the library and any of its programs, visit its website at https://oswegopubliclibrary.org/ or call 315-341-5867.
