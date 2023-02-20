Oswego Public Library

The Oswego Public Library, which serves residents in the city of Oswego and the towns of Scriba and Minetto, is beginning to seek community input in its strategic planning process. It wants to hear from the community about what it wants in a library.

OSWEGO —  The Oswego Public Library wants your help developing its strategic plan.

The library, which serves roughly 32,000 residents in the city of Oswego and the towns of Scriba and Minetto, received a grant from the Shineman Foundation to have a consultant lead its strategic planning.

