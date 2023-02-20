The Oswego Public Library, which serves residents in the city of Oswego and the towns of Scriba and Minetto, is beginning to seek community input in its strategic planning process. It wants to hear from the community about what it wants in a library.
The library, which serves roughly 32,000 residents in the city of Oswego and the towns of Scriba and Minetto, received a grant from the Shineman Foundation to have a consultant lead its strategic planning.
That means the library wants to know how it can better serve the community. That’s always an important question but especially now, said Director Luke Connor.
Connor said that while he’s from the area, he’s been running the library less than a year. Its children’s coordinator is also new. And as the pandemic fades into memory, the library is serving more people again. Attendance last month increased 34% over January 2022.
There have already been some changes during Connor’s tenure. He pushed for the library to eliminate overdue book fines, which its board supported. And the library has upgraded its children’s room a bit. But the staff and board want more input from the community.
“We’re interested to see, are people looking for more outreach? Are they looking for books by delivery? Are they looking for programs on specific subjects? Do they want refocused community space in the building?” Connor said. “Are they looking for the library to be a place for quiet study?”
Connor said he thinks of the public library as a community center. A big piece of the survey asks about the kinds of programs the community wants the library to offer. As examples, he listed reading groups, technology help and cooking programs.
The board has been planning on working on the library’s strategic planning since before Connor arrived, he said, though the process was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to kick into high gear.
The library is sending a mailer to residents asking them to fill out a community engagement survey online, which takes about 10 minutes. The mailers will go out in March and the survey will be open through April.
“It’s a team effort to do this kind of work,” Connor said. “We want to get as many people as we can from the community to fill that out.”
He said the strategic planning process also includes focus group meetings with community organizations and one-on-one interviews. Those have already begun.
But the library’s eight full-time and two part-time staff aren’t sitting by and simply waiting for the results. They are continuing to consider improvements such as new furniture in the building and upgrades to the children’s room.
“We’re not waiting for the strategic plan,” Connor said. “We’re working on improving every day.”
