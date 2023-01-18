JC Penney

JC Penney has been in a long period of decline, but before it opened in the Oswego Plaza in February 1977, the space was occupied by another retailer that was in decline: W.T. Grant. The retailer was the 17th largest in the country when it filed for bankruptcy protection in 1975.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — The longtime JC Penney store in the city of Oswego will close by May, the retailer confirmed Wednesday.

In an email, JC Penney’s corporate media relations team said the store would begin liquidating its merchandise in February. It did not say how many employees would be affected or if they would be offered other positions within the company.

Recommended for you