JC Penney has been in a long period of decline, but before it opened in the Oswego Plaza in February 1977, the space was occupied by another retailer that was in decline: W.T. Grant. The retailer was the 17th largest in the country when it filed for bankruptcy protection in 1975.
OSWEGO — The longtime JC Penney store in the city of Oswego will close by May, the retailer confirmed Wednesday.
In an email, JC Penney’s corporate media relations team said the store would begin liquidating its merchandise in February. It did not say how many employees would be affected or if they would be offered other positions within the company.
“The decision to close a store is never an easy one,” the email said. “We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our Oswego, New York location.”
The Palladium-Times reported on Tuesday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104 on the city’s east side, would close after repeatedly dodging the ax over the years, but the exact timing of its closing was unclear.
JC Penney opened the store in 1977 in a space that previously housed a W.T. Grant department store. When JC Penney opened there, it had more than 50,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a 96-seat restaurant, a six-bay automotive center and a salon.
The Oswego store was among those to be closed in 2020, but it received a reprieve at the last minute and stayed open.
JC Penney still has more than 650 stores across the United States. With the closing of the Oswego location, the nearest store will be in Watertown.
It’s not clear how many employees will be affected by the closing. As recently as 2020, the Oswego store’s workforce numbered around 40, including six to eight full-time positions.
