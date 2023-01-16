JC Penney

JC Penney has been in a long period of decline, but before it opened in the Oswego Plaza in February 1977, the space was occupied by another retailer that was in decline: W.T. Grant. The retailer was the 17th largest in the country when it filed for bankruptcy protection in 1975.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing.

An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104 on the city’s east side, would close, but referred further questions to J.C. Penney’s corporate media relations team, which did not respond to an email Monday seeking comment.

