JC Penney has been in a long period of decline, but before it opened in the Oswego Plaza in February 1977, the space was occupied by another retailer that was in decline: W.T. Grant. The retailer was the 17th largest in the country when it filed for bankruptcy protection in 1975.
OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing.
An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104 on the city’s east side, would close, but referred further questions to J.C. Penney’s corporate media relations team, which did not respond to an email Monday seeking comment.
It was not clear when the store would close or how many employees would be affected.
As recently as 2020, the Oswego store’s workforce numbered around 40, including six to eight full-time positions.
Most customers on Monday afternoon had no idea the store was closing and said the closure would be disappointing.
“I’ve always liked the store very much,” said Bob Nolan as he left the store after returning several pairs of pants that were the wrong size. “I’m sorry they’re closing.”
Although Nolan hadn’t been to the Oswego store in a couple of years, he said it became the closest store to his Liverpool home after the JC Penney in Destiny USA closed. He wasn’t sure where he would do his shopping in the future.
“That’s a shame,” he said. “I don’t know why they can’t stay open.”
Charry Snyder, of Oswego, also wasn’t sure what she would do without the store, which she shops at often.
“This is the biggest store we have for clothes,” she said.
Snyder, who was on her way into JC Penney to look for some boots and clearance items, said she doesn’t shop online very much but would probably have to rely more on online shopping in the future. She likes JC Penney for its discounts, which she said are important at a time when prices for necessities like food have soared.
Founded as a dry goods store in Wyoming in 1902, JC Penney had been a mainstay of 20th-century retail for middle-class Americans looking for affordable clothing and home furnishings. For generations of Americans, it was, along with Sears, the place to go for back-to-school clothes and shoes, a first suit, family portraits and Christmas presents.
But the company’s mid-market appeal was challenged in the 1980s and 1990s by the likes of Walmart and Target. When the Great Recession began in 2008, price-conscious shoppers flocked to discount stores and many never went back to department store chains like JC Penney.
Although JC Penney and other department stores continued struggling for customers as e-commerce grew, it was the pandemic that pushed the company over the edge. In May 2020, the company filed for bankruptcy protection. It had more than 800 stores and 85,000 workers.
The company was saved from liquidation and purchased by mall landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management. But it closed hundreds of stores in the process.
Before JC Penney opened in the Oswego Plaza in February 1977, the space had housed a W.T. Grant store. Grant was the 17th largest retailer in the country when it filed for bankruptcy protection in 1975.
When the JC Penney opened in the space, it had more than 50,000 square feet of retail space, a 96-seat restaurant, a six-bay automotive center and a salon.
The Oswego store was among those to be closed in 2020, but it received a reprieve at the last minute and stayed open.
Pat Walsh, of Oswego, said she wasn’t surprised that the store would close as she and Donna Day, also of Oswego, went into the store Monday.
Walsh had worked at the store for 28 years up until 2013 and had heard it would be closing.
“They’ve been saying it would close for years and now I guess it’s true,” she said.
Day said she was disappointed she would no longer be able to shop for clothes there.
“I’m going to have to find someplace else,” she said.
Walsh was going to buy a set of fleece sheets that she said she had been able to find only at JC Penney. Even though she had been expecting the news, she said it was painful because she and her coworkers like family.
“Really sad,” she said before walking into the store. “A lot of good memories here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.