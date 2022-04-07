OSWEGO — Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow and InterFaith Works of Central New York are teaming up to implement a Senior Companions Program in Oswego.
The federally funded program has been serving the surrounding counties — such as Onondaga, Monroe, and Cayuga counties — for many years. A recent increase in funding has allowed the program to develop in Oswego.
“We’re partnering with InterFaith Works to promote these opportunities along with seeking volunteers. It is a great program that makes a difference in people’s lives so we’re trying to expand it here in Oswego,” Barlow said.
InterFaith Works is a nonprofit organization that has served the community in a myriad of ways for 46 years. Nestled under the Senior Services department is the Senior Companion Program which is one initiative among many, including One to One, Gather Around, and Medical Supply Closet.
“Many senior citizens sometimes have little to no nearby family members, but still, have to get outdoors or go to social functions and need some assistance,” Barlow said. “In other cases, they simply may need some assistance with things around the house and some good company.”
According to the United States Census, 16.8% of the Oswego County population is at least 65 years old. Many of which may not have reliable transportation or regular socialization.
Toma Tracy, Senior Companions Program manager, said her passion for helping people of all ages and backgrounds comes from her upbringing. Tracy and her family came to Syracuse when she was 4 years old as Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, where she said everyone takes care of their elders as they often live together and provide care for their family members. Tracy said this is not often the case in the United States.
“It’s just really sad to see so many people isolated and living out years of their lives that can be really meaningful and fulfilling but because of their isolation due to many reasons that’s not happening,” Tracy said.
Tracy is very motivated to keep seniors out of nursing homes for as long as possible despite the various obstacles the program has faced.
“Though COVID has been so challenging I think we have generally just been successful. We are one of the few sites in the nation that is continuing, with some pauses here and there but we have been able to continue serving people,” she said. “Sometimes we had to pause on visits but volunteers would continue with friendly phone calls.”
Tracy urges people to volunteer, saying it is good for both physical and mental health. To volunteer for this program, one must be at least 55 years old and have a “serving heart.” Volunteers will work five or more hours in the home of a senior. If income-eligible, volunteers may receive $3 an hour. They also work closely with various organizations such as Catholic Charities, where they recruit both clients and volunteers.
“Believe me, it is more helpful for me than it is for them because it gives me a reason to keep going,” said Lily Silva, an active volunteer with the Senior Companions program.
Silva said she loves the fact that she is needed, and that helping the three seniors she visits fulfills her own needs while simultaneously fulfilling theirs.
There are three options for service with this program. Service options include in-home companion, respite companion, and transportation and meal delivery service.
An in-home companion provides friendship-based help. Unlike a health home aide, an in-home companion is, as Tracy said, “like a friendly neighbor.” Together a volunteer and a senior might walk, prepare a meal or simply watch a movie.
Similarly, a respite companion would relieve a caregiver, who may need a moment to do something for themselves.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to stay active. And although you are going to be giving to a senior, they are going to give back so much,” Tracy said.
The Senior Companion Program also coordinates regular and weekly transportation and meal delivery services. These services are supported by other charities such as Meals on Wheels or local food pantries.
“It’s a wonderful, wonderful company that I work for. They are so supportive. Thank you so much to our seniors, we are blessed to have them,” Silva said.
For more information on volunteering, visit the website https://www.interfaithworkscny.org/get-involved/volunteer/ or call the Senior Companion Program at (315) 449-3552, extension 110.
