OSWEGO — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay nearly $100,000 in a settlement involving allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act with improper Medicare and Medicaid billing, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice.
The department alleges Oswego Hospital, owned by Oswego Health, agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations it improperly billed Medicare and Medicaid outpatient mental health services.
Investigators also allege the Medicare outpatient mental health services were rendered by an unsupervised licensed master social worker (LMSW). Medicaid mental health services were also rendered by another LMSW, but the hospital was unable to provide documentation to support those claims.
The allegations came to light when a whistleblower, who Oswego Health confirmed is a former employee, filed a qui tam complaint investigation in April 2019, which prompted a probe into the allegations by investigators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Oswego Health spokesperson Jamie Leszczynski said in a statement to The Palladium-Times the complaint alleges the hospital failed to provide requisite supervision hours and activities for LMSW from January to May 2018, and as a result, Oswego Hospital was not in compliance with state requirements.
Investigators checked supervision records, which Oswego Health said were found to be “acceptable.” The health system said the investigation didn’t yield any concerns with care or of billing for care and services not rendered.
As part of the settlement, the whistleblower was awarded $19,738.87 from the overall proceeds of the settlement, the department said.
“The integrity and strength of our federal health care system depends on accurate and honest billing for services that are provided by qualified health care workers,” said United States Attorney Carla Freedman. “We will continue to use the False Claims Act to hold health care providers accountable when their billing practices do not meet this standard.”
Leszczynski said Oswego Health fully cooperated with federal and state officials during the investigation. The network said its Behavioral Health leadership has put a process in place ensuring ongoing supervision of the social workers is documented.
She also said Oswego Health annually conducts audits and reviews its services to make sure it maintains compliant practices.
