OSWEGO — The Oswego Homeschool Association is presenting two nights of “Annie Jr.” at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on Aug. 19-20 at 7:00 p.m.
Both nights of the production are completely sold out, according to Oswego Homeschool Association member Mary Simmons. There were 90 tickets for sale for each showing, which sold out within six hours, she said.
“Tickets went out at 8 a.m. that Monday, and within six hours we sold out of both shows,” Simmons said. “We were not anticipating that big of a draw from the community, so we’re looking, possibly next time we put this on, to do a double weekend or find a larger location.”
Although physical seats at the theater are sold out, people have the opportunity to purchase live stream tickets online to watch the performances virtually, the cost being per device.
“Annie Jr.” is based on “Little Orphan Annie” with the permission of the Tribute Content Agency, LLC. The play is labeled as “Annie Jr.” due to the young ages of the cast members, according to Simmons. The cast members are all children who participate in the Oswego Homeschool Association.
”The reason they labeled it ‘Annie Jr.’ is they tried to use a lot of our younger kids within our co-op,” Simmons said. “It is still a production of ‘Annie,’ but with a younger kid cast vs. an adult cast. … There’s a couple of teenagers, but other than that it’s all younger children, down to a 3 or 4-year-old, I think.”
The Oswego Homeschool Association is a nonprofit group founded in 2020 for homeschooling parents and their children. The group provides various activities, classes and programming to the local homeschool community, according to Simmons.
“We actually start in September and we do fall and spring. We do a 10-week session Wednesday afternoons over at Oswego Alliance Church,” Simmons said. “We offer classes, anything from music to theater to art, finances, teen cuisine, and we’ve done outdoor survival classes. It’s a very broad range of classes, not just necessarily textbook-type related classes, but a lot of hands-on education classes.”
The organization is dependent on volunteers and is member-run. Any income Oswego Homeschool Association receives, including from events such as “Annie Jr..” goes back into the organization, Simmons noted.
“We are completely self-funded in the sense that as a homeschool organization we do not specifically get any state funding, “ Simmons said. “A lot of it is just fundraiser related and when people pay for the fall co-op and the money then gets turned back around and used for supplies and such that are needed."
Simmons said that Oswego Homeschool Association is grateful for the community’s interest and support in “Annie Jr.”
“We greatly appreciate that the community is helping and reaching out for this,” Simmons said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.