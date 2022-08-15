Annie Jr. Production

Cast members of the Oswego Homeschool Association’s “Annie Jr.” rehearse  a scene. The sold-out show will be performed on Aug. 19 and 20.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego Homeschool Association is presenting two nights of “Annie Jr.” at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on Aug. 19-20 at 7:00 p.m. 

Both nights of the production are completely sold out, according to Oswego Homeschool Association member Mary Simmons. There were 90 tickets for sale for each showing, which sold out within six hours, she said.

