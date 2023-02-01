Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
TOWN OF OSWEGO — When officials at the U.S. Mint contacted George DeMass several years ago, he was ecstatic to learn that they were planning to put Dr. Mary Walker on the quarter as part of its American Women Quarters Program.
“I was honored,” he said. “I was excited that this would be happening.”
DeMass has been the historian for the town of Oswego for 15 years. Walker was born and raised in the town and is buried there. Over the years, DeMass has served as a kind of cheerleader for the pioneering 19th-century doctor and women’s rights activist.
At first, the Mint asked for DeMass’s help finding Mary Walker’s closest living relative. He said the Mint contacts families of the subjects they plan to feature in the American Women Quarters Program.
The four-year program celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women; the Mint issues up to five new designs each year.
DeMass put them in touch with Tom Worden, of Washington state, Walker’s great-great-great nephew and DeMass’s second cousin.
“I know him very well,” DeMass said. “I’ve visited him.”
Later, Mint officials corresponded with DeMass by email for help answering various questions or locating historical resources.
“They just kept asking me different questions about Mary Walker, her service in the Civil War and as a reformer,” he said. “They wanted to ensure the accuracy of everything.”
The Mint had three or four artists working on designs for the coin and would reach out to DeMass to clarify minute details, such as exactly how Walker wore her hair during the Civil War. As it turned out, Walker was photographed in 1864 during a visit to Oswego and the town museum has the original photograph, DeMass said, so he was able to share it.
Officials also asked about the kind of medical kit Walker used. DeMass said she used several medical kits in her life; one is in the collections of the Oswego County Historical Society and another is in a museum in Maryland.
DeMass said Walker’s medical kit wasn’t what people would think of as a traditional doctor’s bag or satchel, but looks more like a medium-sized purse a woman might carry today.
Another, trickier, question DeMass fielded was whether Walker wore a surgeon’s sash during the Civil War.
Officers in the Union army wore crimson sashes around their waists as part of their uniform. Medical officers wore green sashes, but Walker was denied a commission as a medical officer and later served the Army as a civilian contract surgeon.
DeMass said there aren’t any photos showing Walker wearing a sash, but she did design her own uniform, and oral tradition holds she wore the sash of a medical officer.
As the artists progressed, DeMass said the Mint sent him copies of various designs they were working on and asked for feedback. Of the choices the Mint sent, he was very satisfied with two or three. The designs are still being tweaked and finalized.
Throughout the process, DeMass said he was amazed at the lengths the Mint went to in its efforts to ensure that every detail was accurate.
“That’s what impressed me so,” he said. “They went right to the grassroots, and I feel very honored.”
