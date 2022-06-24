OSWEGO — A national production crew came to Oswego on Jan. 6 as part of a short-form documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid spotlighting frontline heroes and their response and commitment throughout the pandemic. Oswego Health will be one of 12 other hospitals across the country to be featured.
The Viewpoint short-form documentary will be distributed to participating stations in all 50 states starting June 27.
“As a small community health care system, to receive this national recognition is truly a proud moment for our staff and a testament to their hard work,” stated President and CEO Michael Harlovic.
Interviewed as part of the short-form documentary, Associate Chief Medical Officer Micheal Stephens, MD, said, “I am incredibly proud to be a physician here as Oswego Health is one of the last remaining, independent health care systems in the state of New York. This is incredibly important to me because we do not have another entity dictating what the health care needs are in our community. When we can maintain our autonomy, we can more effectively and efficiently identify the health care problems and needs of our community and I think in retrospect, that is what made an incredible difference for us during the pandemic. We were nimble, which afforded us the immediate opportunity to respond and collaborate with our local department of health, skilled nursing facilities, community providers, emergency responders, schools, and other organizations.
“When you build relationships under duress, and you look back over pandemics throughout history, you look at natural disasters or wars; these bonds that are built are incredibly strong,” Stephens said. “That’s what we have here at Oswego Health and in this community. That’s what happened throughout this pandemic and I am excited to see these relationships continue to grow.”
Vice President of Clinical Services and Integrated Healthcare Katie Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN, was also interviewed.
“Seeing how truly dedicated our physicians, nurses and entire staff are to our patients is something that keeps me motivated,” she said. “Our providers are easily accessible; policies can be quickly updated and deployed; staff is engaged in the process; and we manage our pandemic response collectively as a team.”
