Katie Toomey

Katie Toomey

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced that board member Katie Toomey has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term.  

The HTNYS Board of Governors aims to strengthen the health care system of New York State through improved leadership and involvement by health care trustees. These volunteer governors guide HTNYS programs such as workforce development and government relations.

Recommended for you