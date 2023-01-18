OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced that board member Katie Toomey has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term.
The HTNYS Board of Governors aims to strengthen the health care system of New York State through improved leadership and involvement by health care trustees. These volunteer governors guide HTNYS programs such as workforce development and government relations.
Toomey serves on the Oswego Health board of directors and the Oswego Health Foundation board. She is also the vice president of member engagement for CenterState CEO, where she provides leadership and strategic guidance to its 2,000-plus members.
Michael C. Backus, president and CEO of Oswego Health, said, “As an independent, nonprofit hospital health system, Oswego Health is proud to be led by our volunteer board of directors who each give their time and talents to support health care in our local community. Katie, along with our other 17 board members, plays a critical role in all our strategic decisions. Taking her talents to the state level will emphasize the good work done by the tremendous caregivers at Oswego Health and help further our efforts to expand services throughout central New York.”
“I am honored to continue to provide strategic support to Oswego Health as they are a critical partner in strengthening our community,” said Toomey. “The economic trajectory of our region is changing and with that will come new residents. It’s imperative that we have the tools and resources needed to support this growth and serve these new patients. My involvement with Oswego Health has been an incredibly rewarding aspect of my career and I look forward to making connections, learning and advocating for health care in central New York.”
