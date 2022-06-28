OSWEGO — Hundreds of diploma candidates celebrated graduation at Oswego High School’s 166th commencement ceremony Saturday.
Hopeful graduates and their families gathered at SUNY Oswego’s Marano Campus Center on a sunny morning for the conclusion of their high school career. Administrators and staff readied to send graduates onto the next chapter of their lives.
“I am so extremely proud to celebrate this morning with the class of 2022,” Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said, highlighting the work parents and legal guardians do to further students’ education.
Calvin also underscored the work teachers, Oswego City School District (OCSD) staff, and district administrators have put forth.
“Together they have been able to accomplish the great work that needed to be done with and for our students,” he added. “When I look out among the crowd I see very bright, intelligent and strong students who are now ready to transition into adulthood.”
The superintendent said he marveled at the potential among the pool of graduates.
“There are some young people who I believe are going to go out and change the world,” Calvin said.
Outgoing OCSD Board of Education President Heather DelConte addressed the graduates. She said their high school experience has been partially marked by the COVID-19 epidemic. The pandemic rearranged learning settings and schedules with seeming irregularity for OCSD students, leading to unprecedented learning outcomes.
“What a tremendous journey we have all been in together. I hope if nothing else, the unprecedented experiences of the last few years, have taught us all to be more reflective and purpose driven,” DelConte said. “(I hope that it has made us) much less accepting of moving through natural cycles of life without considering why we are headed in any given direction.”
DelConte praised students for their resiliency and individual qualities.
“You are a one-of-a-kind conglomerate of experiences; the good, the bad, and the unwanted,” she said, “all filtered through a genetic makeup and personality that no other human being on this planet possesses. Mistakes, negative and painful experiences, as it turns out, are all fodder for meaningful growth and give us points of profound relatability.”
Student body representatives also reflected on their high school journey. Salutatorian and student body president Katelyn Nettles spoke on personal growth.
“We are preparing to walk away from all we know toward a new place and discover who we can be in it,” Nettles said. “We are fortunate that we get to face the unknown as the people our younger selves dreamed of one day becoming. Whether you consider these last four years the best or the worst of your life, it is undeniable that high school forces you to define who you are and who you want to be.”
Nettles called her high school classmates a home and a second family.
“This class is full of character and light,” she said. “You are my difficult goodbye.”
Valedictorian Mary Kate Cloonan spoke on the different embodiments of success students got to experience throughout their high school journey.
“Regardless of what you have envisioned for yourself, I hope you take a moment today to reflect on and appreciate the machinations of your own that come true,” Cloonan said. “This is our moment, the one we have been working for for two-thirds of our lives. It is a day to be excited, proud, and to celebrate.”
Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan celebrated both Cloonan and Nettles in a statement released in the spring.
“Their devotion to learning has led them to excel in our very competitive scholastic environment, and it delights us to recognize them for achieving such high honors,” he said. “These two young people are incredibly well-rounded and great citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.