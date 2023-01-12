EV Charger West Second Street

The fast charger for all-electric vehicles is in downtown Oswego at the city-owned parking lot at 99 W. 2nd St.

 

OSWEGO — The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the Department of State (DOS) on Thursday announced deployment of the first electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers that can be used by any all-electric vehicle in downtown Oswego.

The two-charger hub extends NYPA’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network and helps to advance New York State’s clean energy goals for the transportation sector. Oswego is one of six cities deploying EVolve NY chargers as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), making EV driving a more accessible option for local residents as well as travelers from other states.

