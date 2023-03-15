GOFCC and Press Box

The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting Wednesday and presented The Press Box with the Small Business Award. Pictured from left are Sara Broadwell, GOFCC executive director; Press Box owners Alison Canale Scanlon and Marissa Canale; and Andrew Fish of CenterState CEO.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) on Wednesday hosted its 2023 annual meeting, presented by Constellation, at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego. 

More than 200 people attended the meeting to hear GOFCC Executive Director Sara Broadwell outline new programs and projects that will launch in the coming year to support businesses and drive continued progress for the community. 

