ROBERTA HURTADO

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego faculty member Roberta Hurtado is among nine emerging Hispanic/Latinx leaders who have been selected for the State University of New York’s 2023 Hispanic Leadership Institute (HLI) class.

This class — the sixth since the program began in 2018 — will begin in January 2023.

