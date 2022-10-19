OSWEGO — An Oswego resident has been arrested for the third time in three months for selling heroin/fentanyl, according to a release from the city of Oswego.
Tracy A. Roach, 43, and Keith W. Goodway, 30, both of Oswego, were arrested on Oct. 17 after it was alleged they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
This is the third arrest in three months for Roach.
The Oswego City Special Response Team and Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a West Albany Street residence. As a result, Roach and Goodway were charged with possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.
Both individuals were processed at the Oswego City Police Department and were transported to Oswego County CAP Court and were held pending arraignment.
Roach was placed on pre-trial release, while Goodway was remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.
The arrests from Oct. 17 follow previous investigations and arrests by the Oswego City Drug Task Force involving the same duo, according to the release.
Both Roach and Goodway were arrested on Aug. 18 after a “lengthy investigation” involving the sale of narcotics in the Port City. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed on their residence, and both were alleged to have possessed 51 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell. They were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.
Both were transported to Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment, where Roach was released on her own recognizance and Goodway was remanded to Oswego County Jail with no bail.
Roach was arraigned on Sept. 29, following a separate investigation, at Oswego County CAP Court for four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and three counts of criminal sale of a control substance in the third degree, both class B felonies. Roach was released on her own recognizance, again.
“Here, yet again, is another shining example of the state’s ‘bail reform’ laws allowing a pervasive spread of crime, including the sale of deadly heroin and fentanyl, throughout upstate communities,” said Mayor Billy Barlow in a release. “This individual has been allegedly caught three times selling large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in our community and allowed to walk free each time. Why?”
Anyone with information about this investigation or others is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at 315-326-1741. Calls will be kept confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.