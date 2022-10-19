Roach and Goodway

Tracy A. Roach, 43, and Keith W. Goodway, 30, both of Oswego.

OSWEGO — An Oswego resident has been arrested for the third time in three months for selling heroin/fentanyl, according to a release from the city of Oswego.

Tracy A. Roach, 43, and Keith W. Goodway, 30, both of Oswego, were arrested on Oct. 17 after it was alleged they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.

