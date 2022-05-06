FULTON — Oswego County Workforce New York held its spring job fair on Wednesday at the Fulton War Memorial.
Oswego County Workforce New York offers different varieties of job fairs often, according to Director of Employment and Training Rachel Pierce.
“We do these bigger ones, we’ve been doing them twice a year, one in the fall and one in the spring,” Pierce said. “We also do either industry specific ones or just one employer at a time and we do those periodically. Sometimes there’s one every week, sometimes there’s multiple ones a week, multiple ones a month. We can do them anytime an employer requests.”
The past two larger job fairs have been held at the Fulton War Memorial, while the smaller fairs are typically held at the workforce’s career center in Fulton. Job fairs were still held even when there were COVID-19 restrictions being enforced, taking place in the center’s parking lot, Pierce said.
Wednesday’s job fair included employers across many different industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, health care, human services and more. Numerous local employers participated, including Oswego County Department of Social Services, Oswego Industries, Broadwell Hospitality Group, Novelis, Amazon, Davis-Standard, Huhtamaki, McLane Northeast and Oswego County Opportunities.
The event attracted job seekers with many different skill sets and levels of experience, according to Pierce.
“We’ve had a pretty steady turnout of job-seekers coming in,” Pierce said. “We’ve advertised a lot and there’s been just a different wide array of skills, people coming in, age groups, people of different backgrounds, so a big variety.”
Oswego County Workforce New York organizes the job fairs in hopes of connecting job seekers with employers for mutually beneficial opportunities.
“There are countless employment opportunities in our local area, but our business community is struggling to staff their facilities,” Pierce said in a press release prior to the event. “We are hoping to bring together job-seekers and businesses for an introduction to help people find employment and businesses find quality candidates. Connecting local talent with employment opportunities also helps our communities better their economic futures.”
The Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center is located at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton, across the street from Mimi’s Drive-In.
For more information about Oswego County Workforce New York and its services, visit the website at www.ocwny.org or call 315-591-9000.
