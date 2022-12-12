OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department has announced that it will discontinue its weekly COVID-19 reporting due to a number of factors, including the state’s change in reporting systems.
The last COVID-19 report will be issued Monday.
“After much discussion, we have decided that now is a good time to stop our weekly COVID-19 reporting, allowing staff to focus their efforts on more pressing current public health issues,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “We are in a new phase of this pandemic, thanks to tools such as vaccinations, testing and treatments. This is further evidenced by recent reports showing the downward trend of positive COVID-19 cases.”
Dunsmoor also said that the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is discontinuing its CommCare reporting system, which centralized COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing statewide since the spring of 2020.
Oswego County residents will continue to be able access local COVID-19 data on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, available here: https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/d15f0a9d20c54e1c8a48e3e5958d20c5.
The Oswego County Health Department reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decrease this past week. From Dec. 5 through Dec. 11, 172 residents tested positive for COVID-19. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
The breakdown of data collected during that time period is as follows:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 2,343
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 135
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 5.76%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 37
Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains “low,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency and NYSDOH now recommend that people wear a mask if they have been exposed to COVID-19, have symptoms or have tested positive for the virus. It is also recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if they have symptoms.
NYSDOH also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths of Oswego County residents in the last week, bringing the total to 223.
“Losing a neighbor is always very unfortunate,” said Dunsmoor. “We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these residents.”
The health department reminds residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures at its online portal. People can also download the isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Residents who test positive are encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner. Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, from 12:30-3:30 p.m., staff members administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
Appointments are required for all doses at all clinics to avoid wait times and assure that vaccines will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.