2023 County Auction

This tax-delinquent property was sold during the county’s tax auction in 2019. More than 70 properties are being auctioned this year beginning Friday, which is less than the typical year when about 120 properties are sold. County lawmakers still have to approve the list of properties to be auctioned.

 File photo

OSWEGO — More than 70 tax-delinquent Oswego County properties are set to go on the auction block beginning Friday.

The 2023 Oswego County Tax Sale will take place online and run through June 9. The county legislature still needs to approve the list of properties being sold for back taxes at its regular meeting on Thursday.

Recommended for you