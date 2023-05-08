This tax-delinquent property was sold during the county’s tax auction in 2019. More than 70 properties are being auctioned this year beginning Friday, which is less than the typical year when about 120 properties are sold. County lawmakers still have to approve the list of properties to be auctioned.
OSWEGO — More than 70 tax-delinquent Oswego County properties are set to go on the auction block beginning Friday.
The 2023 Oswego County Tax Sale will take place online and run through June 9. The county legislature still needs to approve the list of properties being sold for back taxes at its regular meeting on Thursday.
About 77 properties are tentatively schedule to be auctioned, County Treasurer Kevin Gardner said. The exact number changes slightly because owners can under some circumstances still buy their properties back until June 8. Gardner said there are fewer properties being auctioned this year; the number is typically around 120.
“It’s a good thing that we’re getting less,” he said, adding that he wasn’t sure what the reason was. “That’s always a good thing.”
In Oswego County, most owners of non-agricultural properties have a two-year grace period to pay their taxes before the county forecloses. While many property owners fall behind on their taxes, the county ultimately forecloses on less than 1% of properties.
“It’s not something this office likes to do,” Gardner said. “I wish everyone paid their taxes and kept them up to date so we didn’t have to do this.”
In the past, in-person tax auctions were difficult logistically to organize and especially unpleasant, he said.
It necessitated security and a space large enough to accommodate all the bidders.
And former property owners sometimes showed up and watched as other people bid on their former homes.
The auction transitioned to being only online before the COVID-19 pandemic and is more efficient as a result, Gardner said. Online bidding also makes it easier to sell the properties to people as far away as California and Nevada, he said.
Collar City Auctions is handling the auction. Bidding ends June 9 and closings are June 26.
Anyone wishing to bid on a property must have a valid government issued photo ID, a Social Security number, and cash, credit or certified check for payment of the bid and buyer’s premium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.