Greg Oakes

District Attorney Greg Oakes has lost three of his 10 prosecutors this year and holds out little hope that he will be able to replace all of them, which means his office will likely have to triage cases. Departments across Oswego County government are struggling to hire lawyers.

 File photo

OSWEGO — There’s an old joke about never being able to find a lawyer when you really need one — but in Oswego County, it’s not a joke.

The District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Social Services and the new Public Defender’s Office are all struggling to recruit lawyers, a situation that is affecting their ability to perform vital public functions.

Recommended for you