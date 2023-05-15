OSWEGO — There’s an old joke about never being able to find a lawyer when you really need one — but in Oswego County, it’s not a joke.
The District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Social Services and the new Public Defender’s Office are all struggling to recruit lawyers, a situation that is affecting their ability to perform vital public functions.
Many reasons have been offered for hiring challenges, such as low pay, long hours and fewer lawyers moving to rural communities.
District Attorney Greg Oakes said he’s short a third of his full-time staff of 10 prosecutors. One left in January and hasn’t been replaced, and two more recently decided to leave for jobs with the DA’s office in Onondaga County.
One of the people leaving had been with the office for 3½ years and was handling felony cases. Oakes said her new job would pay $10,000 more, even when factoring in the stipends she received for covering Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court. Some prosecutors last year were paid as little as $72,000 a year.
“I don’t think it’s likely that we’re going to be able to fill all three positions,” Oakes said. “But it’s a struggle every DA’s office is going through right now.”
Oakes said the DA’s office was still recruiting but would have to triage cases considering that it handles nearly 700 felony cases each year along with several thousand misdemeanors and violations. He will be prioritizing cases involving children, violent crime, domestic abuse, sex offenses and repeat DWI offenders. Other cases, such as property crimes, won’t be ignored but may have to take a back seat, he said.
The DA’s office will also have to find other ways to adapt, he said, such as considering dividing an unfilled position into two part-time prosecutor jobs.
The Department of Social Services has four attorneys who have struggled with their heavy workload and has been trying unsuccessfully to recruit a fifth attorney. In the meantime, the department has had to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a per diem attorney to help out.
DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord had said she was optimistic that the department might finally hire someone this year after the most recent crop of law school graduates enter the workforce. But the department was hit with the resignation of one of its attorneys in early May.
Public Defender Louis Lombardi is also struggling to hire lawyers to work in the recently created Oswego County Public Defender’s Office.
“Part of the problem is not that many attorneys reside in the county,” he said. “And then you have a lot of competition with Syracuse, which obviously pays more.”
Add to the mix a new public defender’s office trying to hire even more attorneys and that only drives up the demand, Lombardi said. His office is scheduled to eventually have as many as 10 attorneys when fully staffed.
Lombardi has one lawyer scheduled to join his office in June and another person who has graduated from law school and is waiting to be admitted to the bar. He also has some interviews lined up and is hoping to have enough lawyers to start taking cases in June. That, of course, depends on how many more lawyers he can hire.
“I’ve been advertising now for two months,” he said. “But it’s a slow go.”
